Woman falls to her death inside World Trade Center Oculus
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:50 a.m.
NEW YORK — Police say a 29-year-old woman plunged about 30 feet to her death off an escalator inside the famed World Trade Center Oculus.
Port Authority police spokesman Joseph Pentangelo said the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police are investigating.
A law enforcement official said Jenny Santos of Kearney, N.J., was trying to retrieve her twin sister's hat while on the escalator at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside the lofty transit hub. She fell to the main concourse floor. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The $3.9 billion transportation hub was designed by architect Santiago Calatrava and provides connections between New Jersey's PATH trains and New York City's subways and contains a shopping mall.
