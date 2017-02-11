Farmer convicted of aiding migrants

NICE, France — A French activist farmer was convicted Friday of helping migrants illegally cross the border from Italy and given a suspended $3,191 fine.

Authorities said Cedric Herrou, 37, assisted some 200 migrants over the past year, housing some in his farm in the Roya valley in the Alps, near the Italian border, and others in an unused building owned by French national railway company SNCF. He also helped them travel in France, using his own vehicle.

He was charged in autumn last year, accused of helping people to enter, travel and stay illegally in the country.

Herrou was convicted Friday for helping people cross the border illegally between Italy and France. He was acquitted of the other charges.

Herrou has argued that his actions to help migrants were not a crime but his civic duty, and his lawyer Zia Oloumy said his client “acted in a humanitarian context.”

U.S.: Nose crossed in air encounter

BEIJING — The Pentagon said a close encounter between a Chinese early-warning aircraft and a U.S. Navy patrol plane over the South China Sea appeared to be unintentional and both pilots maintained professional radio contact.

A Chinese KJ-200 flew within 1,000 feet of a U.S. Navy P-3C in international airspace over Scarborough Shoal near the Philippines on Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters in Washington.

He said the Chinese aircraft “crossed the nose” of the P-3, forcing it to make an immediate turn.

“We don’t see any evidence that it was intentional,” he said, adding that the incident was a “one-off.” He said both pilots were in “normal radio contact” and their communication “professional.”

The Chinese Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

However, the website of the Communist Party newspaper Global Times quoted an unidentified ministry official as saying that the Chinese pilot had responded in a “legal and professional manner.”

Shots from air kill 12 in Mexico gang

MEXICO CITY — A regional leader of the Beltran Leyva drug cartel and 11 accomplices were killed in clashes with Mexican marines who poured gunfire into a house from a helicopter-mounted machine gun.

The federal Interior Department said on Twitter that Juan Francisco Patron Sanchez headed the cartel’s operations in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit and in the southern part of Jalisco state. A navy official identified the dead leader by the criminal nickname “H2.”

A Mexican navy official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Friday that Patron and seven accomplices had opened fire on marines and had barricaded themselves in the upper part of a house in the Nayarit state capital, Tepic.

The official said that a helicopter gunship had been called in to provide “dissuasive fire,” to suppress outgoing gunfire from the structure Thursday.

The navy said the helicopter gunship was used in accordance with its rules of engagement, “with the aim of reducing the level of aggression and reducing the risk of civilian or federal casualties.”