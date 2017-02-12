The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1609 E. 9th St., business, Chad Douglas, 11 a.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $22,881.

• 2420 Riverfront Dr., residence, Min Koh, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $1,550.

72204

• 6105 Shady Brook Dr., residence, Kwesi Montaque Jr., 6:18 a.m. Jan. 30, cash totaling $10, property valued at $25,001.

• 4209 W. 21st St., residence, Daniel Sally, 8 p.m. Jan. 30, property valued at $3,850.

• 17 Howell Dr., residence, Deneshia Morgan, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $500.

• 3624 Holt St., residence, Jose Hurtado, 8 a.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $1,190.

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Rd., residence, Desiree Clingmon, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $2,200.

• 2508 S. Tyler St., residence, Jonathan Simmons, 9 a.m. Feb. 3, cash totaling $100, property valued at $600.

• 3408 S. University Ave., business, Lavette Hubbard, 9 p.m. Feb. 3, property value unknown.

72205

• 801 S. Rodney Parham Rd., residence, Larue Lennon, 9:45 p.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $100.

72209

• 4802 Terra Vista Circle, residence, Essick Covington, 10 a.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $2,000.

• 25 Westmont Circle, residence, Anyhony Wiley, 7:30 a.m. Jan. 30, property valued at $2,158.

• 5700 Mcclellan Dr., residence, Danny Austin, 1:19 p.m. Jan. 30, property valued at $100.

• 7901 Nolen Dr., residence, Tommy Bogan, 11:16 p.m. Jan. 30, property valued at $301.

• 10504 Topaz Court, residence, Dominique Walker, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $700.

• 4806 Greenfield Dr., residence, Amanda Jones, 8:40 a.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $1,100.

• 14 Westward Rd., residence, Alvin Reed, 8:59 p.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $1,000.

• 4007 Arapaho Trail, residence, Allen Anderson, 5 a.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $1,000.

• 10 Timber Lane, residence, Jamie Pierce, 7:10 a.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $3,440.

• 10024 Whispering Pine Dr., residence, Rodney Murphy, 5 p.m. Feb. 1, property value unknown.

• 7902 Eagle Dr., residence, Resha Hicks, 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $10.

• 7421 Valley Dr., residence, Juan Castorena, 1:25 p.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $1,300.

• 10200 Interstate 30, residence, Erin Hawkins, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 3, property valued at $850.

• 8711 Baseline Rd., residence, Angel Gant, 3 p.m. Feb. 3, property valued at $651.

• 47 Hill Lane, residence, Cynthia Shavers, 3:40 p.m. Feb. 3, property value unknown.

72210

• 12825 W. Baseline Rd., residence, Larry Turley, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $1,990.

• 13420 Otter Creek Pkwy., business, Carla Flores, 1:50 a.m. Feb. 4, cash totaling $900, property value unknown.

72211

• 11401 Mesa Dr., residence, Darnessa Brown, 1 p.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $750.

72212

• 2020 Hinson Loop Rd., residence, Arleatrice Adams, 2 p.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $1,101.

72223

• 5500 Highland Dr., residence, Samuel Hokett, 6 p.m. Jan. 27, property value unknown.

• 15501 Capitol Hill Blvd., residence, Angela Smith, 10 a.m. Feb. 3, property value unknown.

72227

• 4 Biscayne Circle, residence, Kyle Crossland, 4 p.m. Jan. 30, property value unknown.

• 1400 Old Forge Dr., residence, Karon Harris, 6:18 p.m. Feb. 1, cash totaling $13, property valued at $575.

• 1221 Reservoir Rd., residence, Andrea Stenhouse, 3:10 a.m. Feb. 3, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72113

• 10503 Maumelle Blvd., business, unknown, 6:54 p.m. Jan. 28, cash totaling $3,564.

72114

• 714 E. 2nd St., residence, Alonzo Walker, 8 p.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $240.

• 1923 N. Moss St., residence, Athena Allen, 9:51 p.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $200.

• 1300 E. 13th St., business, unknown, 1:16 a.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $22,000.

• 1122 N. Pine St., business, unknown, 9 a.m. Feb. 2, cash totaling $10.

72117

• 4934 Atkins St., residence, Randy Swineford, 9:55 a.m. Jan. 30, property valued at $903.

• 605 Prothro St., residence, Brandon Scott, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3, property valued at $600.

72118

• 4214 N. Moss St., residence, Elizabeth Lopez-Argueta, 10 a.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $1,007.

• 1939 Broken Arrow Dr., residence, Jimmy Brown, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $400.

Metro on 02/12/2017