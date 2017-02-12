INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72202
• 1609 E. 9th St., business, Chad Douglas, 11 a.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $22,881.
• 2420 Riverfront Dr., residence, Min Koh, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $1,550.
72204
• 6105 Shady Brook Dr., residence, Kwesi Montaque Jr., 6:18 a.m. Jan. 30, cash totaling $10, property valued at $25,001.
• 4209 W. 21st St., residence, Daniel Sally, 8 p.m. Jan. 30, property valued at $3,850.
• 17 Howell Dr., residence, Deneshia Morgan, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $500.
• 3624 Holt St., residence, Jose Hurtado, 8 a.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $1,190.
• 6310 Colonel Glenn Rd., residence, Desiree Clingmon, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $2,200.
• 2508 S. Tyler St., residence, Jonathan Simmons, 9 a.m. Feb. 3, cash totaling $100, property valued at $600.
• 3408 S. University Ave., business, Lavette Hubbard, 9 p.m. Feb. 3, property value unknown.
72205
• 801 S. Rodney Parham Rd., residence, Larue Lennon, 9:45 p.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $100.
72209
• 4802 Terra Vista Circle, residence, Essick Covington, 10 a.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $2,000.
• 25 Westmont Circle, residence, Anyhony Wiley, 7:30 a.m. Jan. 30, property valued at $2,158.
• 5700 Mcclellan Dr., residence, Danny Austin, 1:19 p.m. Jan. 30, property valued at $100.
• 7901 Nolen Dr., residence, Tommy Bogan, 11:16 p.m. Jan. 30, property valued at $301.
• 10504 Topaz Court, residence, Dominique Walker, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $700.
• 4806 Greenfield Dr., residence, Amanda Jones, 8:40 a.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $1,100.
• 14 Westward Rd., residence, Alvin Reed, 8:59 p.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $1,000.
• 4007 Arapaho Trail, residence, Allen Anderson, 5 a.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $1,000.
• 10 Timber Lane, residence, Jamie Pierce, 7:10 a.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $3,440.
• 10024 Whispering Pine Dr., residence, Rodney Murphy, 5 p.m. Feb. 1, property value unknown.
• 7902 Eagle Dr., residence, Resha Hicks, 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $10.
• 7421 Valley Dr., residence, Juan Castorena, 1:25 p.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $1,300.
• 10200 Interstate 30, residence, Erin Hawkins, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 3, property valued at $850.
• 8711 Baseline Rd., residence, Angel Gant, 3 p.m. Feb. 3, property valued at $651.
• 47 Hill Lane, residence, Cynthia Shavers, 3:40 p.m. Feb. 3, property value unknown.
72210
• 12825 W. Baseline Rd., residence, Larry Turley, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $1,990.
• 13420 Otter Creek Pkwy., business, Carla Flores, 1:50 a.m. Feb. 4, cash totaling $900, property value unknown.
72211
• 11401 Mesa Dr., residence, Darnessa Brown, 1 p.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $750.
72212
• 2020 Hinson Loop Rd., residence, Arleatrice Adams, 2 p.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $1,101.
72223
• 5500 Highland Dr., residence, Samuel Hokett, 6 p.m. Jan. 27, property value unknown.
• 15501 Capitol Hill Blvd., residence, Angela Smith, 10 a.m. Feb. 3, property value unknown.
72227
• 4 Biscayne Circle, residence, Kyle Crossland, 4 p.m. Jan. 30, property value unknown.
• 1400 Old Forge Dr., residence, Karon Harris, 6:18 p.m. Feb. 1, cash totaling $13, property valued at $575.
• 1221 Reservoir Rd., residence, Andrea Stenhouse, 3:10 a.m. Feb. 3, property value unknown.
North Little Rock
72113
• 10503 Maumelle Blvd., business, unknown, 6:54 p.m. Jan. 28, cash totaling $3,564.
72114
• 714 E. 2nd St., residence, Alonzo Walker, 8 p.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $240.
• 1923 N. Moss St., residence, Athena Allen, 9:51 p.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $200.
• 1300 E. 13th St., business, unknown, 1:16 a.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $22,000.
• 1122 N. Pine St., business, unknown, 9 a.m. Feb. 2, cash totaling $10.
72117
• 4934 Atkins St., residence, Randy Swineford, 9:55 a.m. Jan. 30, property valued at $903.
• 605 Prothro St., residence, Brandon Scott, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3, property valued at $600.
72118
• 4214 N. Moss St., residence, Elizabeth Lopez-Argueta, 10 a.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $1,007.
• 1939 Broken Arrow Dr., residence, Jimmy Brown, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $400.
Metro on 02/12/2017
Print Headline: Burglaries
