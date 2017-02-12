Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, February 12, 2017, 12:26 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Convicted church shooter Dylann Roof wants new federal trial

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:05 p.m.

file-in-this-june-18-2015-file-photo-charleston-sc-shooting-suspect-dylann-roof-is-escorted-from-the-cleveland-county-courthouse-in-shelby-nc-a-federal-jury-has-sentenced-roof-to-death-for-killing-nine-black-church-members-in-a-racially-motivated-attack-in-2015-ap-photochuck-burton-file

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. A federal jury has sentenced Roof to death for killing nine black church members in a racially motivated attack in 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof has asked for a new federal trial, saying prosecutors didn't have jurisdiction to bring their case against him.

Roof's attorneys made that request Friday, claiming the government failed to prove his use of the internet, highways and a gun manufactured out of state were sufficient enough links to allow religious obstruction charges.

Roof, 22, was sentenced to die earlier this year for killing nine black members of Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in June 2015. In a videotaped confession to FBI agents, Roof admitted to his role in the killings and told jurors in his closing argument that he still felt compelled to commit them.

In the motion, Roof's attorneys argued his case happened entirely in South Carolina and involved only "incidental and everyday use" of areas affected by the commerce clause, like the internet or purchases from another state. The argument mirrors ones made by Roof's attorneys during his trial.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel overruled those challenges and allowed all of the charges against Roof to stand.

Roof had attorneys during his trial but fired them during the sentencing phase, avoiding potential evidence about his mental state that he didn't want made public at trial.

Roof remains in custody in the Charleston County jail, where he awaits a death penalty trial in state court. That case, which had been set to begin last month, was postponed while his federal trial was still ongoing and has not been rescheduled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Convicted church shooter Dylann Roof wants new federal trial

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online