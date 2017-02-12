Don't forget: Game pace is the issue

Major League Baseball is again looking at ways to speed up and shorten games but again it's missing the big picture and tinkering with things that don't need to be changed.

Unlike pitch clocks, limiting mound visits, forcing hitters to stay in the batter's box and other recent ideas, this latest one makes absolutely no sense. A runner will be placed on second base to start each half inning in extra innings in the Gulf Coast and Arizona leagues this season.

I'm on board with any rules to make the game faster, provided they actually accomplish that and don't dramatically change the game. This rule not only changes the game, it doesn't really make games shorter.

Joe Torre claims it would protect bullpen arms and avoid never-ending games, which is a bit silly. There isn't an epidemic of marathon games or anything close to it. Eight out of 2,428 games last season lasted 15 innings or longer, and two-thirds of extra-inning games (122 of 185) were over in the 10th or 11th inning.

There is no need to make a rule change because there is no problem to be solved. Extra innings are not the issue, the pace of the games is the issue.

Changes before the 2015 season led to game time dropping to an average of 2 hours and 56 minutes. That inched back up to 3 hours last season, mostly because of a lack of enforcement. Baseball needs to get serious about pace of play rules again and make a few easy changes that don't change the actual game.

Here are my proposals:

1. Pitch clock -- It only works if strictly enforced. If a pitcher takes too long to throw a pitch or throw to a base in a pick-off attempt, add a ball to the count. Pitchers would be forced to operate more quickly, and the game would speed up.

2. Eliminate some warm-up pitches -- Relievers don't need to throw eight pitches from the mound when they enter a game. They warm up in the bullpen. Give them one warm-up pitch on the mound and get the game going.

3. Eliminate manager challenges and limit reviews to 30 seconds or less -- Have a crew in New York review any play that looks close to decide if it needs to be overturned. Replay should be used to correct obviously wrong calls. If it takes more than 30 seconds in slow motion from zoom angles, it isn't obvious enough to overturn it.

4. Limit mound visits/meetings of any type to one per inning -- If a catcher or infielders have a mound conference, that counts as the mound visit for the inning. The second mound visit that inning means a pitching change. Period.

5. Limit pick-off throws to first base -- There is no need for pitchers to throw to first base 19 times to hold the runner. You get two throws -- maximum -- before you have to pitch. Even that's probably too many.

6. Hitters can step out of the batter's box only once per at-bat -- There is no need to step out after every pitch and adjust equipment. The second time a batter steps out of the box is an automatic strike.

These rules aren't perfect, and perhaps it isn't realistic to think they would all work. But at least they are designed to actually improve the pace of games. That should be the goal, and I think it's what MLB wants, but putting a runner on second base doesn't come close to achieving that goal.

Sports on 02/12/2017