Ethan Tracy wins on Web.com Tour

A former Arkansas golfer has won on the Web.com Tour for the second consecutive event.

Ethan Tracy birdied two of the final five holes in regulation, eagled the par-5 18th and won a playoff at the Club Colombia Championship on Sunday in Bogota. Tracy, who began the day in eighth place, finished the final round with a 6-under 65.

Tracy and Roberto Diaz parred the first playoff hole before Tracy made a 20-foot birdie putt to win his first event on the tour. He moved into first place on the tour's money list.

Former Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry is second on the money list after winning the tour's previous event in the Bahamas. Landry entered Sunday's final round with a tie for the lead, but finished tied for 17th after a 4-over 75.

Taylor Moore finished tied for 12th and Austin Cook was tied for 57th.