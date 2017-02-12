Family of 'Trenchmonster' thrilled by Arkansas offer

When Florida State defensive tackle commitment Robert Cooper received a scholarship offer from Arkansas on Wednesday, his mother, a Forrest City native, and other family members in the state were thrilled.

"They were pretty excited," Cooper said. "I'm just grateful to have an opportunity."

Cooper, 6-3, 354 pounds, of Snellville (Ga.) South Gwinnett, has 24 other scholarship offers, including ones from Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Georgia. He said he couldn't pinpoint one family member in Arkansas who was the happiest about his offer.

"I mean my whole family was, to be honest," Cooper said. "They know it was a big one for me.

"We go to Arkansas very often, so I'm familiar with that area."

Cooper said a visit to Fayetteville this spring was a possibility. Razorbacks offensive line coach Kurt Anderson told Cooper of the offer and let him know the Hogs' new 3-4 defensive scheme was a good fit.

"They were just saying they're really interested, and I fit what they're looking for as a nose guard in their three-front defense," Cooper said.

He was named the County Defensive Lineman of the Year last season while recording 37 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. ESPN rates him a four-star recruit, the No. 12 defensive tackle and No. 126 overall prospect in the nation.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network said Cooper is an elite prospect.

"He can bench 465 pounds," Lemming said. "He stops everything up the middle. He looks like an NFL defensive tackle. I'm very impressed with his run stuffing ability and his ability to play off blocks and find the ball. He's close to being a five-star player."

Opponents often comment on Cooper's size and dominating play.

"It's mainly 'Dang, you just a junior? You only 15?' " Cooper said. " 'You're the strongest guy I ever faced. 'Dang you big.' They all text me after the games and compliment my game and style of play."

Cooper, who benched-pressed 225 pounds 31 times as a sophomore, said opponents' eyes get big when he lines up across from them.

"That's a fact," he said. "They see my size and then my face mask is intimidating. Especially after the first play, that's when their eyes get really big."

Cooper has a 3.3 grade-point average and has plans to major in finance and accounting.

"I'm good at math and numbers. Never failed math, always maintained a high B or an A," Cooper said.

He also said he has been impressed with Anderson.

"Very energetic guy. Haven't known him for long, but he's a great man," Cooper said.

Because of his size and personality, kids gravitate towards Cooper.

"They just admire me, and it motivates me a lot," he said.

Cooper, whose nickname is Trenchmonster, said he also encourages others to be the best they can be.

"I get texts often from guys coming into high school or some guys already in high school, just saying they admire me and I tell them how I got where I am," Cooper said. "I try to motivate them to do better and always have a drive, because without a drive, something to keep you going, you're not going to go far. Mainly just to stay humble through everything."

