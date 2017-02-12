Great American Conference basketball roundups

MEN

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 95, HARDING 94, 3OT

Two free throws from Karim Mawuenyega with seven seconds left in triple overtime gave Arkansas-Monticello a narrow victory over Harding at Rhodes-Reeves Field House in Searcy.

Mawuenyega hit 1 of 2 free throws with 1:37 left in regulation to give the Boll Weevils (19-2, 15-2) a 66-64 lead, but the Bisons tied the game on 2 free throws by Filip Medjo with 44 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Medjo hit a layup in the lane with 11 seconds left in the first overtime to give Harding (13-8, 10-7) a 75-73 lead, but Derylton Hill made a layup with one second left to force double overtime.

Arkansas-Monticello led 93-89 with 1:24 left in triple overtime after Hill converted a three-point play. Tim Wagner hit a three-pointer for Harding to cut the lead to 93-92. Two free throws from Zac Ward with 16 seconds left gave the Bisons a 94-93 lead, setting the stage for Mawuenyega.

Vicktor Arnick led the Boll Weevils with 24 points, Tyrin Jones had 22, Mawuenyega finished with 20, and Hill poured in 15. Wagner led Harding with 23 points, Medjo finished with 19, and Stefan Andelkovic added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

ARKANSAS TECH 89, OUACHITA BAPTIST 85

Arkansas Tech (17-4, 13-4 Great American Conference) used hot shooting from the floor -- particularly behind the three-point line -- to build a seven-point halftime lead. Ouachita Baptist rallied in the second half but fell short at Bill Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

The Wonder Boys shot 51.6 percent (16 of 31) from the floor, including 9-of-16 shooting from the three-point line, in the first half. The Tigers held their own, shooting 42.4 percent (14 of 33) from the floor and hit 6 of 14 three-pointers.

Arkansas Tech led 67-54 with 12:17 left in the second half after a three-pointer by Trevin Woods, but Ouachita Baptist slowly climbed back into the game. Consecutive three-pointers from Lakee Westbrook trimmed the lead to 84-82 with 32 seconds left. Freddy Lee hit two free throws and Braden Williams added another to extend the lead, but Justin McCleary's three-pointer with 15 seconds left cut the lead to 87-85. Lee hit two more free throws, ultimately setting the final margin, before Westbrook missed two three-pointers and McCleary missed a layup to end the game.

Alex Brown scored 22 points to lead the Wonder Boys, while Justin Graham had 16 and Lee added 13. McCleary also scored 22 points to lead the Tigers, while Jordan Corbitt had 17. Altor Lopez-Breton and Mahlon Martin added 10 points each for OBU.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 74, HENDERSON STATE 64

Both teams shot well from the floor in the first half, but Henderson State fell to 23.8 percent in the second half and allowed Southern Arkansas to get a victory at the W.T. Watson Center in Magnolia.

The Reddies led 39-34 at halftime after shooting 47.1 percent from the floor in the first half, but consecutive three-pointers from Keeton Tennison gave the Muleriders the lead for good at 49-48 with 13:47 left. Two free throws by Eric Dailey with 8:13 left had Henderson State trailing 57-56, but they could get no closer as Southern Arkansas got layups from Denarious Lockhart and De'Sean Dockery and two free throws from Darnell Jones-Bowie to extend the lead.

CJ Elkins led Southern Arkansas with 18 points, Tennison finished with 16, Dockery had 13, while Lockhart scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Ben Marello led Henderson State with 19 points, Kaylon Tappin had 11 and Chris Hawkins chipped in 10.

WOMEN

HARDING 57,

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 43

Trailing 24-21 at halftime, Harding (19-3, 16-1 Great American Conference) held Arkansas-Monticello (10-11, 7-10 GAC) scoreless in the third quarter to remain two games ahead in the conference standings with a victory at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

The Lady Bisons went 7 of 12 (58.3 percent) from the floor in the third quarter in outscoring the Cotton Blossoms 20-0. UAM went 0 for 11 from the floor in the quarter and had 5 turnovers. Harding outrebounded Arkansas-Monticello 42-31 and held a 40-16 advantage in points in the lane. The Lady Bisons also scored 14 second-chance points and scored 16 points off 15 Cotton Blossom turnovers.

Caroline Hogue led Harding with 22 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the floor, while A'ndrea Haney added 13 points. Treasure Evans led Arkansas-Monticello with 11 points.

ARKANSAS TECH 78, OUACHITA BAPTIST 63

Arkansas Tech (18-3, 14-3 GAC) outscored Ouachita Baptist 20-8 in the second quarter to turn a seven-point lead after the first quarter into an easy victory at Bill Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

The Golden Suns outrebounded the Tigers 44-28 and outscored them 40-28 in the lane. The Tigers (9-14, 6-11 GAC) shot just 21 percent (5 of 24) from the floor in the first half, but rallied in the second half to shoot 55.2 percent (16 of 29), including 5-of-11 shooting from the three-point line.

Danielle Frachiseur led Arkansas Tech with 15 points, while Kelsey McClure poured in 14 and Ryann Goodsell added 12. Taylor Bowles also scored 15 points to lead Ouachita Baptist and Madison Brittain chipped in 13 on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor, including 3 three-pointers.

HENDERSON STATE 69, SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 65

Henderson State (8-15, 8-9 GAC) got 23 points from Hailey Estes and clutch free throw shooting late to erase a 13-point deficit and defeated Southern Arkansas (5-16, 3-14 GAC) at the W.T. Watson Center in Magnolia.

The Lady Muleriders started the game with a 15-2 run, but the Reddies used an 11-2 run over four minutes to trail 17-13 after the first quarter. SAU extended its lead to 22-15 in the second quarter, but Henderson State went on a 15-1 run to take a 30-23 halftime lead.

A layup by Blu Jones with 2:31 left in the third quarter gave the Reddies their largest lead at 48-36. The Muleriders got two quick baskets to cut the lead, but a Torrie Thompson jumper gave Henderson State a 50-40 lead going to the fourth quarter.

HSU led 65-58 with 47 seconds remaining, but SAU went on a 5-0 run over 21 seconds to cut the lead to 65-63. Brittany Branum and Haleigh Henson hit two free throws each to ice the game for the Reddies.

Blu Jones and Pink Jones scored 11 points each for the Reddies. Kimberly Crown led the Lady Muleriders with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Jasmyn Eckerman added 11 points.

