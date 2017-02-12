Anderson triumphs at LSU

BATON ROUGE -- Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson got his first victory in the Maravich Assembly Center when the Razorbacks beat LSU 78-70 Saturday night.

It's the 13th SEC venue where Anderson has coached the Razorbacks to at least one victory during his six seasons.

Anderson won at LSU in his fifth attempt after losses in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Arkansas broke a seven-game losing streak at the Maravich Assembly.

Prior to Saturday night, the Razorbacks had won at LSU since beating the Tigers 68-52 in 2008 when John Pelphrey was in his first season as Arkansas' coach.

Earlier this season the Razorbacks beat Texas A&M 62-60 at Reed Arena, where Anderson had been 0-6 as a head coach, including 0-3 at Missouri and 0-3 at Arkansas.

The only SEC arena where Anderson hasn't won is Florida's O'Connell Center, where the Razorbacks have lost 11 consecutive games since last winning there 94-85 in 1995.

Arkansas plays No. 17 Florida at the O'Connell Center, which was renovated for this season, on March 1.

The Gators opened SEC play with an 81-72 victory at Arkansas on Dec. 29.

Hannahs: "I'm all right"

Arkansas senior guard Dusty Hannahs played Saturday night with black tape on his left shoulder, but scored 17 points in 24 minutes. He hit 5 of 10 three-pointers.

"I'm all right -- tough as nails," Hannahs said with a laugh after the game. "It's just precautionary stuff."

Bailey starts

Arkansas freshman forward Adrio Bailey, from Campti, La., earned his first collegiate start in his return to Louisiana.

Bailey had 2 points, 1 blocked shot and took 2 charges in 9 minutes in the first half.

"You've got to sacrifice your body for the team," Bailey said. "Anything to win."

Bailey didn't play in the second half when Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson decided to go with junior Dustin Thomas, but Anderson said Bailey impacted the game positively.

"I thought Adrio gave a shot of energy and excitement when he was in there," Anderson said. "We saw some things he's capable of doing. He didn't go back, but I thought Dustin Thomas really played well."

Thomas had 9 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists in 26 minutes off the bench.

Bailey started in the spot where Thomas and Arlando Cook had made 17 and 7 starts respectively for the Razorbacks.

Bailey started along with Jaylen Barford, Anton Beard, Dusty Hannahs and Moses Kingsley.

It was Arkansas' 10th different starting combination this season. Bailey is the ninth player to start at least one game.

Shaq back

LSU honored its 1991 SEC championship team, which was led by center Shaquille O'Neal, during at halftime ceremony Saturday.

O'Neal, a two-time All-American for the Tigers who played 19 seasons in the NBA, was among the players attending the ceremony along with Dale Brown, LSU's former coach.

Johnny Jones, the Tigers' current coach, was an assistant for Brown on the 1991 team.

The team was introduced, then O'Neal delighted the crowd by hitting a three-point basket.

Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992 and won the conference title with a 14-2 record during O'Neal's junior season before he entered the NBA Draft and was the No. 1 overall pick.

O'Neal's Tigers went 0-2 against Arkansas. The Razorbacks won 101-90 in Baton Rouge and 106-92 in overtime in Fayetteville.

Sweep

Arkansas swept its two-game regular-season series with LSU, including a 99-86 victory at Walton Arena on Jan. 21.

The Razorbacks will go for another sweep when they play Texas A&M on Feb. 22 at Walton Arena.

Arkansas went 1-1 this season against Missouri and Vanderbilt. They'll try to go 1-1 against Florida.

One more for road

Arkansas improved to 4-2 in SEC road games this season and 6-2 in its past eight going back to last season.

The Razorbacks have won at Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and LSU this season and lost at Kentucky and Missouri.

Arkansas won its last two SEC road games last season against Tennessee and Alabama.

Keep digging

Arkansas found itself behind by 10 or more points for the 10th time in the past 13 games when the Tigers jumped out to a 33-14 lead in the first half.

The Razorbacks have come back to win four times with those deficits -- 13 points at Tennessee, 12 at Texas A&M, 15 at Vanderbilt and 19 at LSU.

"We've been doing that all year," Hannahs said of falling behind. "We need to stop doing it.

"But coming back like we have shows we're a valiant team. We're going to give effort no matter what."

Long makes trip

Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long made the road trip and attended the game along with his wife, Fanny.

Long said it was his second trip with the basketball team this season. He also attended the Arkansas-Minnesota game with the Golden Gophers beat the Razorbacks 85-71 on Nov. 22.

Against LSU

Arkansas beat LSU for the third consecutive time and improved to 35-28 all-time against the Tigers, including 11-16 in Baton Rouge.

Sports on 02/12/2017