Lawmakers' proposed amendments

In each regular session, the Legislature can refer up to three proposed constitutional amendments to voters to consider in the next general election. The following proposals were filed by Wednesday’s deadline. Some lacked details and their sponsors intend to amend them with more information:

11 SENATE PROPOSALS

Senate Joint Resolution 1 by Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, to repeal the fiscal sessions that have been held in even-numbered years since 2010.

SJR3 by Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, to require the state and each school district to maintain “a general, suitable and efficient system of free public schools” for people residing within the district and other people deemed eligible to attend the district, and bar the state and school districts from being held in violation of the Arkansas Constitution.

SJR4 by Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, to require the governor to appoint state Supreme Court justices from candidates submitted by a commission, subject to Senate confirmation. The seven justices are now elected in statewide elections.

SJR5 by Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, to require the General Assembly to be “the sole and exclusive evaluator” of certain constitutional requirements for the public schools, including whether the state is maintaining “a general suitable and efficient system of free public schools.”

SJR6 by Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, to require the General Assembly to enact a law requiring people voting in person to present valid government-issued photographic identification before receiving a ballot.

SJR8 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, to limit attorneys’ contingency fees, and punitive damages and noneconomic damages in civil lawsuits, and provide that the Supreme Court’s power to prescribe rules of pleading, practice and procedure for courts is subject to approval by the General Assembly, which may adopt, amend or repeal such rules.

SJR10 by Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, to require a three-fourths vote of the House and Senate rather than a majority vote of each chamber to refer a proposed constitutional amendment to voters, and require the attorney general to review the ballot title and popular name of any amendments and make substitutions as needed.

SJR11 by King to create a five-member Board of Pardons to consider granting pardons and allow people to apply for pardons from either the Board of Pardons or the governor.

SJR12 by Hendren concerning court decisions pertaining to initiatives and referendums.

SJR 13 by Sen. Bruce Maloch, D-Magnolia, to allow a party in a civil lawsuit to be reimbursed reasonable attorney’s fees and litigation costs under certain circumstances and the Legislature to enact laws setting the amount of punitive damages that may be awarded against each defendant in a civil lawsuit seeking recovery from injuries resulting in death or for injuries to people or property.

SJR14 by Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, to allow an incorporated town to levy a property tax up to 4 mills on the dollar to create a fund to pay retirement salaries and pensions to police officers and firefighters, after voters authorize the levy in a special or general election.

20 HOUSE PROPOSALS

HJR1002 by Rep. Stephens Meeks, R-Greenbrier, to allow the General Assembly to enact laws to provide for the establishment of emergency interim successors for vacant offices established under the constitution in the event of a catastrophe.

HJR1003 by Rep. Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia, to amend the process for placing and challenging proposed measures and constitutional amendments on the ballot.

HJR1004 by Rep. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, to require challenges to the sufficiency of the ballot title of a petition be made no later than 30 days after the approval of the ballot title and challenges to the sufficiency of the petition’s’ signatures to be made no later than 30 days after the petition is certified for the ballot. It also would require initiative petitions to be filed with the secretary of state at least 150 days before a general election rather four months before that election.

HJR1005 by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, to require the state and each public school district to maintain “a general, suitable efficient system of free public schools” for people residing in the school district and those deemed eligible to attend the school district, and bar the state and school districts from being held to violate provisions of the Arkansas Constitution.

HJR1006 by Rep. Kim Hendren, R-Gravette, to repeal the fiscal sessions that have been held every even-numbered year since 2010.

HJR1007 by Hendren to require the attorney general to review ballot titles of proposed constitutional amendments referred to voters by the Legislature.

HJR1008 by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, to provide that the Highway Commission be governed in the same manner as all other state agencies.

HJR1009 by Dotson to provide legislative oversight of higher-education institutions and offerings.

HJR1010 by Dotson concerning the funding of public education.

HJR1011 by Rep. Trevor Drown, R-Dover, concerning the applicability of Amendment 33 to the institutions of higher learning.

HJR1012 by Rep. Matt Shepherd, R-El Dorado, to revise the method of selection of Supreme Court justices.

HJR1013 by Rep. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville, to require challenges to the sufficiency of the ballot title to be made no later than 60 days after the filing of a petition and challenges to the sufficiency of the signatures submitted for a petition to be made no later than 60 days after the filing of the petition. It also would require initiative petitions to be filed with the secretary of state at least 180 days before a general election rather than at least four months before.

HJR1014 by Rep. Andy Mayberry, R-East End, to bar increases in sales and use tax rates by the General Assembly without the approval of voters in an election, or “in case of emergency” with a twothirds vote of the House and Senate.

HJR1015 by Mayberry to bar a proposed amendment from granting powers, privileges or authority to a specific individual identified by his name or a private business entity identified by name.

HJR1016 by Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, on requiring a voter to present valid photo identification to cast ballots.

HJR1017 by Rep. Charlotte Douglas, R-Alma, to grant crime victims certain rights.

HJR1018 by Shepherd, concerning civil actions and court procedures, to be known as the Civil Justice Reform Amendment.

HJR1019 by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, to provide that a party in a civil lawsuit is entitled to reimbursement of reasonable attorney’s fees and litigation costs in certain circumstances, and authorizing the General Assembly to set the amount of punitive damages that may be awarded in a civil lawsuit seeking recovery for injuries resulting in death or for injuries to people or property.

HJR1020 by Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, to repeal the fiscal session of the General Assembly and provide for annual regular sessions.

HJR1021 by Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, to bar a monument or statue from being placed on the Capitol grounds unless at least 200,000 registered voters sign a petition in favor of the placement within two years of the petition being submitted to the secretary of state.

