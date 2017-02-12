Little Rock police identify shooting victim as Chinese restaurant delivery driver

A Little Rock Chinese restaurant employee was shot while delivering food Saturday night, police said Sunday.

German Caballero, 36, of Little Rock was taking food from New Fun Ree to a home in the 800 block of Wright Avenue when he was shot twice, according to a police report.

Officers wrote that neighbors said a gray car stopped in the area about 8:30 p.m. and then left the scene after shots were heard.

According to the report, Caballero was taken to UAMS Medical Center with critical injuries.

On Sunday, Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said Caballero remains hospitalized and is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

