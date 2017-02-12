MLB SPRING TRAINING CAPSULES

National League

EAST

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

(95-67, 1ST)

MANAGER Dusty Baker (2nd season)

PLAYOFFS Lost to Dodgers (3-2) in NLDS CAMP West Palm Beach, Fla., The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

ADDITIONS CF Adam Eaton, C Derek Norris, LHP Enny Romero

DEPARTURES RHP Mark Melancon, C Wilson Ramos, INF Danny Espinosa, CF Ben Revere, LHP Marc Rzepczynski

OUTLOOK

The Nationals have a new center fielder, Eaton, but have to replace catcher Ramos, who signed with Tampa Bay and closer Melancon, who signed with the Giants. The Nationals are counting on their returning core to be productive, including RHPs Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg (who is coming off an elbow injury), RF Bryce Harper (coming off a disappointing season), and INFs Daniel Murphy and Anthony Rendon. Closer Melancon left as a free agent and has not been replaced. The ninth-inning job could go to an in-house candidate such as Shawn Kelley or Blake Treinen. First baseman Ryan Zimmerman, 32, hit .218 with a .272 on-base percentage and .370 slugging percentage last season. Improvement is needed there.

NEW YORK METS

(87-75, 2ND)

MANAGER Terry Collins (7th season)

PLAYOFFS Lost to San Francisco in wild-card game

CAMP Port St. Lucie, Fla., Tradition Field

ADDITIONS LHP Tom Gorzelanny, LHP Adam Wilk, RHP Ben Rowen, 3B coach Glenn Sherlock

DEPARTURES RHP Bartolo Colon, 1B James Loney, OF Alejandro De Aza, RHP Jim Henderson, LHP Jonathon Niese, INF-OF Kelly Johnson, RHP Logan Verrett, RHP Gabriel Ynoa, CF Justin Ruggiano, 3B coach Tim Teufel.

OUTLOOK

New York quickly re-signed slugger Yoenis Cespedes for $110 million over 4 years but barely touched last season’s injury-riddled squad during the winter. The team’s No. 1 concern is the overall health of a talented young rotation led by ace Noah Syndergaard. Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler. All are coming off surgery. Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo gave the Mets a boost with surprising performances late and could figure again if the big names don’t heal. First baseman Lucas Duda (back), second baseman Neil Walker (back surgery) and third baseman David Wright (neck surgery) are question marks. The roster has depth: Jose Reyes, Wilmer Flores, Michael Conforto, Juan Lagares and more. All-Star closer Jeurys Familia faces a possible suspension under MLB’s domestic violence policy. Steady setup man Addison Reed, with 106 career saves, could slide into the ninth-inning role for a while.

MIAMI MARLINS

(79-82, 3RD)

MANAGER Don Mattingly (2nd season)

CAMP Jupiter, Fla., Roger Dean Stadium

ADDITIONS RHP Dan Straily, RHP Edinson Volquez, RHP Brad Ziegler, RHP Junichi Tazawa, LHP Jeff Locke, C A.J. Ellis

DEPARTURES LHP Mike Dunn, INF Chris Johnson, C Jeff Mathis, RHP Andrew Cashner, RHP Fernando Rodney, OF Jeff Francoeur

OUTLOOK

The organization must move on without ace Jose Fernandez, killed in a boat crash the week before the end of the 2016 season. There’s no clear No. 1 starter on the roster, with the most likely combination including newcomers Straily and Volquez, and holdovers Wei-Yin Chen, Tom Koehler and Adam Conley. Mattingly will use the spring to assess a deep, talented bullpen that includes several newcomers. The starting lineup returns intact and will be anchored by slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who batted a career-low .240 in 2016. Reserve outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, 43, now a member of the 3,000-hit club, is also back. Owner Jeffrey Loria, who has a preliminary agreement to sell the team, has increased the payroll to about $100 million in hopes of ending a 13-season playoff drought.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

(71-91, 4TH)

MANAGER Pete Mackanin (3rd season)

CAMP Clearwater, Fla., Spectrum Field

ADDITIONS LF-INF Howie Kendrick, OF Michael Saunders, RHP Clay Buchholz, RHP Joaquin Benoit, RHP Pat Neshak, OF-INF Chris Coghlan, OF Daniel Nava, C Ryan Hanigan, LHP Sean Burnett

DEPARTURES 1B Ryan Howard, OF-3B Cody Asche, OF Peter Bourjos, 1B-OF Darin Ruf, RHP Charlie Morton, RHP David Hernandez

OUTLOOK

The Phillies eye another step forward in their rebuilding process after an eight-game improvement last year. They added three veterans — Kendrick, Saunders and Buchholz — who should help them win games while holding down a few spots until some of the youngsters are ready. The team retained RHP Jeremy Hellickson and bolstered the starting rotation by acquiring Buchholz from Boston. It’s a solid group of starters who showed promise last year, including Jerad Eickhoff, Vince Velasquez and Aaron Nola, and several others on the brink of making it to the big leagues. Kendrick and Saunders, a 2016 All-Star with Toronto, give the lineup more balance and allow prospects Roman Quinn, Nick Williams and Dylan Cozens more time to develop. Mackanin has set a .500 season as his goal.

ATLANTA BRAVES

(68-93, 5TH)

MANAGER Brian Snitker (2nd)

CAMP Kissimmee, Fla., Champion Stadium ADDITIONS RHP Bartolo Colon, RHP R.A. Dickey, LHP Jaime Garcia, C Kurt Suzuki, INF Sean Rodriguez, 2B Micah Johnson, LHP John Danks, RHP Kris Medlen, C Tuffy Gosewisch, OF Alex Jackson, OF Emilio Bonifacio, LHP Rex Brothers, LHP Luiz Gohara, RHP Blaine Boyer, RHP Luke Jackson, LHP Jacob Lindgren DEPARTURES OF Mallex Smith, C A.J. Pierzynski, RHP Shae Simmons, RHP Tyrell Jenkins, RHP Williams Perez, RHP Chris Withrow, RHP John Gant, RHP Ryan Weber, RHP Rob Whalen

OUTLOOK

Rodriguez could push Jace Peterson and possibly Johnson at second base, but otherwise the starting eight appears set. The trade for left fielder Matt Kemp and the promotion of shortstop Dansby Swanson boosted the lineup and led to a strong 2016 finish that earned Snitker the full-time job. Colon and Dickey were signed to one-year deals to solidify the rotation for 2017 while young starting pitchers gain experience. The team also acquired Garcia, while ace Julio Teheran is the only certain holdover in the rotation.

CENTRAL

CHICAGO CUBS

(103-58, 1ST)

MANAGER Joe Maddon (3rd season)

PLAYOFFS Won their first World Series in 108 years, beating the Giants 3-1 in NLDS, the Dodgers 4-2 in NLCS and the Indians 4-3 in the World Series

CAMP Mesa, Ariz., Sloan Park

ADDITIONS RHP Wade Davis, OF Jon Jay, RHP Koji Uehara, LHP Brett Anderson, RHP Eddie Butler, LHP Brian Duensing

DEPARTURES CF Dexter Fowler, OF Jorge Soler, LHP Aroldis Chapman, RHP Jason Hammel, LHP Travis Wood, C David Ross, RHP Trevor Cahill, OF-INF Chris Coghlan, RHP Joe Smith

OUTLOOK

There are some intriguing questions, but the Cubs are a legitimate threat for baseball’s first repeat World Series winner since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000. NL MVP Kris Bryant leads a deep lineup that could be even better if Kyle Schwarber can put together a full season. The rotation is led by Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta and Kyle Hendricks, just 24 years old and coming off a breakout season. Chapman left in free agency, but the Cubs bolstered the back end of their bullpen by trading for Davis and signing Uehara to a $6 million, one-year contract. There is an opening in center field, where Jay and Albert Almora Jr. are likely to split time after Fowler signed with St. Louis. Mike Montgomery is the favorite to jump into Hammel’s No. 5 slot in the rotation. The leadoff spot in the lineup also is worth watching, but the Cubs begin spring training in great shape for their title defense.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

(86-76, 2ND)

MANAGER Mike Matheny (6th season)

CAMP Jupiter, Fla., Roger Dean Stadium

ADDITIONS CF Dexter Fowler, LHP Brett Cecil DEPARTURES OF Matt Holliday, OF-1B Brandon Moss, LHP Jaime Garcia, RHP Seth Maness, RHP Jerome Williams, OF Jeremy Hazelbaker

OUTLOOK

The signing of Fowler to an $82.5 million, 5-year contract will provide stability at the top of the order while punching a hole in the lineup of NL Central rival Chicago in the process. The Cardinals appear committed to Kolten Wong at second, but expect a competition for playing time at third base between veterans Jedd Gyorko and Jhonny Peralta with Matt Carpenter moving to first and All-star Aledmys Diaz at SS. Right-handed starter Lance Lynn returns after missing last season following elbow surgery. Lynn and hard-throwing rookie Alex Reyes are expected to bolster a staff that saw its ERA rise from an NL-best 2.94 in 2015 to 4.08 last season. Cecil joins the bullpen from Toronto after signing a $30.5 million, 4-year contract in the offseason.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

(78-83, 3RD)

MANAGER Clint Hurdle (7th season)

CAMP Bradenton, Fla., McKechnie Field

ADDITIONS RHP Daniel Hudson, RHP Pat Light DEPARTURES LHP Jeff Locke, RHP Ryan Vogelsong, RHP Neftali Feliz, INF-OF Sean Rodriguez, OF Matt Joyce, INF Jason Rogers, C Eric Fryer

OUTLOOK

The Pirates slipped after three consecutive playoff appearances and did little in free agency to try to close the gap on St. Louis or the World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Pittsburgh resigned pitcher Ivan Nova to a 3-year contract and brought in Hudson for use at the back end of the bullpen. The team’s most notable move was one it didn’t make — holding onto star center fielder Andrew McCutchen after exploring trade options in December. McCutchen even agreed to slide over to right field this season, part of a retooled outfield that puts Gold Glove winner Starling Marte in center and Gregory Polanco in left. The starting rotation behind Nova, Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon is wide open, with 5 pitchers competing for 2 spots. Tony Watson was solid after taking over the closer role when Mark Melancon was sent to Washington at the trade deadline. The job is Watson’s for now. Third baseman Jung Ho Kang is expected in camp after his offseason arrest in Korea on DUI charges. The rest of the infield returns intact, though promising first baseman Josh Bell underwent knee surgery on Feb. 1 and his status for the spring is uncertain.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

(73-89, 3RD)

MANAGER Craig Counsell (3rd season)

CAMP Phoenix, Maryvale Baseball Park

ADDITIONS 1B Eric Thames, 3B Travis Shaw, RHP Neftali Feliz, C Jett Bandy, LHP Tommy Milone

DEPARTURES 1B Chris Carter, RHP Tyler Thornburg, C Martin Maldonado, RHP Blaine Boyer

OUTLOOK

Left fielder Ryan Braun ($20 million this season) has the largest remaining veteran contract as the team’s rebuild enters its second full season. Slick-fielding Orlando Arcia, the first key piece to arrive in the majors, enters his first full season as the starting shorstop. A new-look infield will also feature Thames at first, Shaw at third, and Jonathan Villar, last year’s SS, at 2B. The bullpen needs a closer with Thornburg shipped to the Red Sox in the offseason for Shaw. Feliz and holdover Corey Knebel are the likely top candidates. Wily Peralta showed improvement over the final 10 starts of 2016, and if it carries over to this season, he’ll join Junior Guerra and Zach Davies as rotation anchors.

CINCINNATI REDS

(68-94, 5TH)

MANAGER Bryan Price (4th season)

CAMP Goodyear, Ariz., Goodyear Stadium ADDITIONS RHP Scott Feldman, RHP Drew Storen, RHP Austin Brice, OF Desmond Jennings

DEPARTURES RHP Dan Straily, C Ramon Cabrera, RHP J.J. Hoover, OF Steve Selsky, RHP Alfredo Simon, RHP Ross Ohlendorf, RHP Keyvius Sampson

OUTLOOK

The Reds opened last season with five starting pitchers on the disabled list, and their decision not to sign an experienced closer made things worse. They went 36-37 after the All-Star break, once the starting pitching got healthy. The bullpen was one of the worst baseball has ever seen, so the Reds signed Storen in the offseason to bring in an experienced closer. The Reds think they can be competitive this season if starters Anthony DeSclafani and Homer Bailey are healthy and the bullpen becomes respectable. But Bailey just had surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow and is expected to start the season on the disabled list. Former All-Star catcher Devin Mesoraco is expected back from his second hip operation, and the everyday lineup is anchored by Joey Votto.

WEST

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

(91-71, 1ST)

MANAGER Dave Roberts (2nd season)

PLAYOFFS Beat Nationals in NLDS (3-2), lost to Cubs in NLCS (4-2)

CAMP Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.

ADDITIONS 2B Logan Forsythe, 1B-OF Darin Ruf, OF Brett Eibner, LHP Vidal Nuno

DEPARTURES INF-OF Howie Kendrick, C Carlos Ruiz, 2B Chase Utley, RHP Louis Coleman, RHP Jose De Leon, RHP Carlos Frias

OUTLOOK

The Dodgers are coming off their fourth consecutive NL West title, so they have to be considered favorites to repeat as division champions. SS Corey Seager hit .308 with 26 HRs to become the franchise’s 17th Rookie of the Year. LHP Clayton Kershaw will lead a deep rotation, with fellow lefty Rich Hill re-signed as the No. 2 starter. Prized rookie LHP Jose Urias will push to join the rotation on a regular basis. They re-signed closer Kenley Jansen and kept 3B Justin Turner as a leader in the clubhouse. OF Yasiel Puig will have to return to the form he showed during his first two seasons or could fall into a platoon role.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

(87-75, 2ND)

MANAGER Bruce Bochy (11th season)

PLAYOFFS Won wild-card matchup over Mets, lost to Cubs (3-1) in NLDS

CAMP Scottsdale, Ariz., Scottsdale Stadium ADDITIONS RHP Mark Melancon, C Nick Hundley, 3B Jae-gyun Hwang, RHP Josh Johnson, RF Justin Ruggiano, LHP Alberto Rodriguez DEPARTURES RHP Santiago Casilla, RHP Sergio Romo, LHP Javier Lopez, LF Angel Pagan, RHP Jake Peavy, RF Gregor Blanco, INF Ehire Adrianza, RHP Joe Nathan

OUTLOOK

A run of even-year championships ended when the Giants were beaten 3-1 in NLDS by the eventual champion Cubs. Relief pitching wsa a glaring weakness last season; the Giants blew 32 saves during the season, including 9 in September, leading to the departures of stalwarts Casilla, Romo and Lopez, who played key roles in the titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Mark Melancon will try to solidify the closer role after converting 47 of 51 save chances last season with Pittsburgh and Washington. Melancon should have plenty of opportunities for saves behind a rotation headed by Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto, Matt Moore and Jeff Samardzija, and a lineup featuring Buster Posey, Hunter Pence and Brandon Crawford.

COLORADO ROCKIES

(75-87 3RD)

MANAGER Bud Black (1st season)

2016 75-87, third place

CAMP Scottsdale, Ariz., Salt River Field at Talking Stick

ADDITIONS 1B Ian Desmond, LHP Mike Dunn, RHP Greg Holland, INF Alexi Amarista

DEPARTURES Manager Walt Weiss, LHP Jorge De La Rosa, C Nick Hundley, LHP Boone Logan, 1B-OF Ben Paulsen, OF Ryan Raburn, INF Daniel Descalso, RHP Eddie Butler

OUTLOOK

Black signed a 3-year deal to take over for Weiss, who was fired after 4 seasons, despite Colorado finishing with its best record since 2010. This team has the offense and starting pitching to stay in contention for a playoff spot late into the season. The lineup includes baseball’s RBI leader from a year ago, Nolan Arenado, as well as Carlos Gonzalez, Trevor Story, NL batting champion DJ LeMahieu and Desmond, the All-Star outfielder/shortstop who’s learning to play first base this season. No. 1 starter Chad Bettis underwent surgery for testicular cancer three months ago and was recently pronounced cancer-free. Colorado’s bullpen blew 28 saves last season. The Rockies have added Dunn and Holland, the lights-out Kansas City closer who missed last season after undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

69-93, 4TH)

MANAGER Torey Lovullo (1st season)

CAMP Scottsdale, Ariz., Salt River Fields

ADDITIONS RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP Fernando Rodney, C Chris Iannetta, C Jeff Mathis, SS Ketel Marte, INF Daniel Descalso, OF Jeremy Hazelbaker, OF Gregor Blanco, RHP Tyler Jones DEPARTURES Manager Chip Hale, 2B-SS Jean Segura, C Welington Castillo, RHP Daniel Hudson, OF Rickie Weeks, OF Mitch Haniger, OF Peter O’Brien

OUTLOOK

The Diamondbacks thought they had the makings of a contender last year, after the expensive acquisition of Zack Greinke (6 years, $206 million), but they faltered from the start, leading to the firing of Hale and general manager Dave Stewart, and the reassignment of Tony La Russa from chief baseball officer to chief baseball analyst. Mike Hazen was brought in from Boston to fill the general manager’s job and Red Sox bench coach Lovullo to serve as manager. The rotation is shaky behind Greinke, although young Robbie Ray struck out 218. The Diamondbacks hope Walker can show the form he flashed two years ago in Seattle. The big questions are whether Shelby Miller can recover from his awful season, and can lefty Patrick Corbin build on his improved pitching after he was demoted to the bullpen last year? The top position battle is at SS between Chris Owings, Nick Ahmed and Marte. Expect Brandon Drury to make his permanent move to 2B. Rodney, 39, is the team’s new closer.

SAN DIEGO PADRES

(68-94, 5TH)

MANAGER Andy Green (2nd season)

CAMP Peoria, Ariz., Peoria Stadium

ADDITIONS RHP Jhoulys Chacin, RHP Trevor Cahill, C Luis Torrens

DEPARTURES CF Jon Jay, C Derek Norris, RHP Tyson Ross, INF-OF Alexi Amarista, RHP Edwin Jackson, RHP Carlos Villanueva, 3B Adam Rosales, RHP Brandon Morrow

OUTLOOK

The Padres are in rebuilding mode and executive chairman Ron Fowler doesn’t expect them to be competitive for at least two seasons. All five starters on the 2016 opening day roster are gone. The most experienced guys in the rotation are Chacin, a free agent acquisition, and Clayton Richard, who at 33 is the oldest player on the team. The most promising pitcher returning is Luis Perdomo, who made the jump from Class A to the majors as a Rule 5 draftee and led the team’s starters in victories with 9.Others expected to be in the mix for rotation spots are Jarred Cosart, left-hander Christian Friedrich and Paul Clemens. Besides sorting out the rotation, the Padres will continue the experiment of using Christian Bethancourt as a catcher, pitcher and outfielder.

American League

EAST

BOSTON RED SOX

(93-69, 1ST)

MANAGER John Farrell (5th season)

PLAYOFFS Got swept by Cleveland in bestof-5 ALDS

CAMP Fort Myers, Fla., JetBlue Park

ADDITIONS LHP Chris Sale, RHP Tyler Thornburg, 1B Mitch Moreland

DEPARTURES DH David Ortiz, 3B Travis Shaw, RHP Clay Buchholz, RHP Koji Uehara, RHP Junichi Tazawa, RHP Brad Ziegler, C Ryan Hanigan, C Bryan Holaday, 3B-2B Aaron Hill

OUTLOOK

The Red Sox will be without Ortiz for the first time in 14 seasons, but they should continue to get plenty out of a young core that features All-Stars Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts. LHP Sale arrived in a blockbuster trade, joining reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and 2012 winner David Price to form one of baseball’s top trios. Hopes are high for OF Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks). Benintendi, 22, played 34 games as a rookie in 2016, hitting .295 with an .835 OPS. In addition, 3B Pablo Sandoval returns to action after missing all but 3 games last season before undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He’s slimmed down and kept the weight off, which should help him recover from a lackluster 2015 debut with the Red Sox.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

(89-73, T-2ND)

MANAGER John Gibbons (5th season)

PLAYOFFS Beat Orioles in wild-card matchup, swept the Rangers in the ALDS and lost to Cleveland 4-1 in ALCS

CAMP Dunedin, Fla., Florida Auto Exchange Stadium

ADDITIONS DH Kendrys Morales, INF-OF Steve Pearce, LHP J.P. Howell, C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, INF-OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., RHP Glenn Sparkman

DEPARTURES 1B-DH Edwin Encarnacion, OF Michael Saunders, LHP Brett Cecil, RHP Joaquin Benoit, RHP R.A. Dickey, RHP Scott Feldman, C Dioner Navarro, C Josh Thole

OUTLOOK

Josh Donaldson is still at 3B, and free agent OF Jose Bautista returned on a 1-year contract — but Toronto lost its most consistent slugger when Encarnacion signed a 3-year, $60 million deal with rival Cleveland. The Blue Jays quickly signed Morales to a 3-year, $33 million deal and gave utilityman Pearce $12.5 million over 2 years after Encarnacion turned down the team’s first offer. A strong rotation is anchored by AL ERA leader Aaron Sanchez and 20-game winner J.A. Happ, with Marco Estrada, Marcus Stroman and Francisco Liriano provide a solid back end.Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna and setup man Jason Grilli hold down the key roles at the back of the bullpen, but Toronto needs a replacement for Cecil, who signed a 4-year, $30.5 million deal with St. Louis.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

(89-73, T-2ND)

MANAGER Buck Showalter (8th season)

PLAYOFFS Lost to Toronto in one-game wildcard matchup

CAMP Sarasota, Fla., Ed Smith Stadium

ADDITIONS C Welington Castillo, OF Seth Smith, RHP Logan Verrett, OF Aneury Tavarez, OF Anthony Santander, RHP Gabriel Ynoa DEPARTURES C Matt Wieters, DH-3B Pedro Alvarez, RHP Yovani Gallardo, OF Steve Pearce, LHP Brian Duensing, OF Nolan Reimold, RHP Vance Worley, OF Michael Bourn, RHP Tommy Hunter, OF Drew Stubbs

OUTLOOK

The Oriole brought back major league home run leader Mark Trumbo to anchor a lineup that led baseball in HRs. The trade for Smith (16 HRs, 0 steals with Seattle in 2016) only hammers home the point that Baltimore intends to power its way into the playoffs for the fourth time in six years. The bullpen, most notably closer Zach Britton, is the team’s strong suit. The maturation of former No. 1 picks Kevin Gausman and Dylan Bundy should improve a starting rotation that last season received little help from the late addition of Wade Miley (2-5, 6.17 ERA in 11 starts). Objectives for spring training include getting Castillo and the pitching staff familiar with each other, making Trumbo comfortable at first base and improving the outfield defense.

NEW YORK YANKEES

(84-78, 4TH)

MANAGER Joe Girardi (10th season)

CAMP Tampa, Fla., Steinbrenner Field

ADDITIONS LHP Aroldis Chapman, OF-DH Matt Holliday, 1B-DH Chris Carter, INF Ruben Tejada, C Wilkin Castillo, INF Pete Kozma

DEPARTURES 1B Mark Teixeira, C Brian Mc-Cann, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, RHP Kirby Yates, RHP Nick Goody, INF Dustin Ackley, OF Billy Butler, OF Eric Young Jr.

OUTLOOK

The Yankees began their youth movement last August, bringing up catcher Gary Sanchez, outfielder Aaron Judge and first baseman/outfielder Tyler Austin after trading Chapman, Andrew Miller and Carlos Beltran. Chapman returned during the offseason as a free agent; Holliday and Carter, both right-handed bats, balance a lefty-dependent batting order. There is competition in the rotation behind Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and Michael Pineda. Candidates for the final two slots include Luis Severino, Adam Warren, Bryan Mitchell, Luis Cessa and Chad Green. Greg Bird, back from shoulder surgery that sidelined him for all of last season, will have to beat out Austin and Carter at first base.

TAMPA BAY RAYS

(68-94, 5TH)

MANAGER Kevin Cash (3rd season)

CAMP Port Charlotte, Fla., Charlotte Sports Park ADDITIONS C Wilson Ramos, OF Colby Rasmus, RHP Shawn Tolleson, OF Mallex Smith, OF-INF Rickie Weeks, RHP Jose De Leon, C Jesus Sucre

DEPARTURES LHP Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central/Arkansas Razorbacks), 2B Logan Forsythe (Razorbacks), RHP Kevin Jepsen, LHP Enny Romero, RHP Steve Geltz, INF Alexei Ramirez, OF Mikie Mahtook

OUTLOOK

The Rays have missed out for 3 consecutive years after making it to postseason in 4 of the previous 6. A budget-minded front office has been busy trading one of its best young pitchers (Smyly) and an offensive catalyst (Forsythe), while signing Ramos and Rasmus in free agency. Starting pitching and defense remain the team’s chief assets, yet the Rays haven’t been consistent enough in either area to keep pace in a division where they’re chasing the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Orioles and Yankees. Ace RHP Chris Archer lost 19 games last season, and the bullpen was a liability. There is hope that Ramos returns from offseason knee surgery to play like the All-Star selection he was with Washington last season, and Rasmus recovers from surgery as well to do his part in making the lineup better offensively and defensively.

CENTRAL

CLEVELAND INDIANS

(94-67, 1ST)

MANAGER Terry Francona (5th season)

PLAYOFFS Swept the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS and beat Toronto 4-1 in ALSC to advance to the World Series, where they lost in 7 games to the Chicago Cubs after taking a 3-1 series lead

CAMP Goodyear, Ariz., Goodyear Ballpark

ADDITIONS 1B-DH Edwin Encarnacion, OF Austin Jackson, LHP Boone Logan, RHP Carlos Frias, OF Wily Mo Pena, CF Bradley Zimmer, SS Eric Stamets

DEPARTED 1B-DH Mike Napoli, OF Coco Crisp, OF Rajai Davis, C Chris Gimenez, 1B Jesus Aguilar, OF Marlon Byrd, RHP Jeff Manship

OUTLOOK

The Indians just missed out on winning their first World Series since 1948 — seizing on that momentum, the Indians were aggressive in free agency and landed one of the biggest prizes on the market, signing Encarnacion to a $60 million, 3-year contract — the club’s richest free-agent signing ever. Encarnacion has averaged 39 HRs over the past 5 seasons and his presence alone will help Francona’s lineup. Left fielder Michael Brantley’s right shoulder will be a hot topic during camp. He played 11 games last season, but following another surgery, there is hope he can return on a full-time basis. Super reliever Andrew Miller intends to pitch in the World Baseball Classic, but the Indians will closely monitor how much he’s used.

DETROIT TIGERS

(86-75, 2ND)

MANAGER Brad Ausmus (4th season)

CAMP Lakeland, Fla., Publix Field At Joker Marchant Stadium

ADDITIONS C Alex Avila, OF Mikie Mahtook. DEPARTURES OF Cameron Maybin, SS Erick Aybar, C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, 3B Casey McGehee.

OUTLOOK

The Tigers indicated at the beginning of the offseason they’d be open to cutting payroll, but that never really happened. So, 3 seasons removed from its 4-year run atop the AL Central, Detroit still has enough stars to be a factor, especially after RHP Justin Verlander re-established himself as a legitimate ace in 2016. Verlander and AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer will be counted on to headline the rotation, while 1B Miguel Cabrera, 2B Ian Kinsler and LF Justin Upton lead the offense. Center field and the back end of the rotation are question marks. Lefty Daniel Norris, 23, dealt with injury problems. His ability to pitch a full season could be crucial to Detroit’s hopes in 2017.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

(81-81, 3RD)

MANAGER Ned Yost (8th season)

CAMP Surprise, Ariz., Surprise Stadium

ADDITIONS OF Jorge Soler, RHP Jason Hammel, RHP Nate Karns, DH Brandon Moss, RHP Al Alburquerque, RHP Bobby Parnell, RHP Brandon League

DEPARTURES RHP Wade Davis, DH Kendrys Morales, OF Jarrod Dyson, RHP Luke Hochevar, RHP Peter Moylan, LHP Tim Collins

OUTLOOK

The Royals dropped back to .500 last season after back-to-back trips to the World Series. They still believe they have the pieces to make another postseason run, even after RHP Yordano Ventura’s tragic death in a car accident in the Dominican Republic. The Royals were already anticipating competition for the fifth job in the starting rotation, and still have it, even with the signing of 15-game winner Hammel last week. The starting lineup returns largely intact, with the exception of Soler taking over in right field and Moss replacing Morales at DH. The Royals will also get 3B Mike Moustakas back from reconstructive knee surgery, and will have LHP Jason Vargas ready to go after he missed most of last season following Tommy John surgery.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

(78-84, 4TH)

MANAGER Rick Renteria (1st season)

CAMP Glendale, Ariz., Cameback Ranch

ADDITIONS RHP Lucas Giolito, INF Yoan Moncada, LHP Derek Holland, RHP Reynaldo Lopez, C Geovany Soto, OF Peter Bourjos

DEPARTURES Manager Robin Ventura, LHP Chris Sale, OF Adam Eaton, OF Austin Jackson, DH Justin Morneau, C Alex Avila, RHP Matt Albers

OUTLOOK

The White Sox decided it was time for a makeover after four consecutive losing seasons. That meant trading their ace (Sale) and a quality outfielder (Eaton). In return, they loaded up on prospects. Moncada, acquired from Boston, is considered one of the top young talents in baseball. Chicago also got three young pitchers from Washington in the Eaton deal, including prized prospect Giolito along with the hard-throwing Lopez — who made the team’s playoff roster — and 2016 first-round draft pick Dane Dunning. LHP Jose Quintana seems likely to be dealt after winning a personal-best 13 games, posting a career-low 3.20 ERA and making his first All-Star team. 3B Todd Frazier could be on the move coming off a 40-homer season, and closer David Robertson could be an attractive piece for a contender. Renteria, known for his patience and positive outlook, is getting another chance to manage in Chicago after serving as Ventura’s bench coach last year. Renteria managed the Cubs in 2014 before he was unceremoniously let go so they could hire Joe Maddon.

MINNESOTA TWINS

(59-103, 5TH)

MANAGER Paul Molitor (third season)

CAMP Fort Myers, Fla., Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex

ADDITIONS C Jason Castro, RHP Matt Belisle, RHP Ryan Vogelsong, SS Ehire Adrianza, OF Drew Stubbs

DEPARTURES 3B Trevor Plouffe, C Kurt Suzuki, LHP Tommy Milone, RHP Pat Light

OUTLOOK

The Twins are starting fresh, but they’re not starting over after their highest total of losses since the franchise landed in Minneapolis in 1961. New baseball chief Derek Falvey, with new GM Thad Levine as his top lieutenant, has been using a patient approach with his attempt to turn around a team that hasn’t reached the postseason in 7 years. With still-budding young talent in the lineup like 3B Miguel Sano, CF Byron Buxton and RF Max Kepler, and the return of 2B Brian Dozier after trade talks didn’t yield enough for Falvey and Levine’s liking. The Twins ranked sixth in the AL in total bases and eighth in OPS despite their abysmal record. Focus in Fort Myers will be on pitching, with a downtrodden rotation seeking candidates to join steady RHP Ervin Santana. RHPs Jose Berrios (8.02 ERA in 14 starts), Tyler Duffey

(6.43 ERA in 26 starts), Kyle Gibson (5.07 ERA in 25 starts), Phil Hughes (broken leg, shoulder surgery) and RHP Hector Santiago

(5.58 ERA in 11 starts) will get the chance to bounce back.

WEST

TEXAS RANGERS

(95-67, 1ST)

MANAGER Jeff Banister (3rd season)

PLAYOFFS Lost to Toronto 3-0 in ALDS

CAMP Surprise, Ariz., Surprise Stadium

ADDITIONS RHP Andrew Cashner, RHP Tyson Ross, 1B James Loney

DEPARTURES LHP Derek Holland, CF Ian Desmond, DH Carlos Beltran, 1B Mitch Moreland, RHP Colby Lewis

OUTLOOK

The Rangers have back-to-back AL West titles under Banister, but they are five seasons removed from back-to-back World Series appearances (2010-2011). The rotation is anchored by Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish, and young lefty Martin Perez is coming off 33 starts. New additions Ross and Cashner are former Padres teammates. Moreland, a Gold Glove winner, Desmond and Beltran left in free agency. Mike Napoli is set to rejoin the team for a third stint to play 1B. Carlos Gomez will move to center field, where he was a two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner in Milwaukee, after hitting 8 HRs in 33 games for Texas at the end of last season. The DH is up for grabs, with 2010 AL MVP and 5-time All-Star outfielder Josh Hamilton, in camp on a minor league deal aftere three operations on his left knee, as one of the contenders.

SEATTLE MARINERS

(86-76, 2ND)

MANAGER Scott Servais (2nd season)

CAMP Peoria, Ariz., Peoria Stadium

ADDITIONS SS Jean Segura, OF Jarrod Dyson, 1B-3B Danny Valencia, OF Mitch Haniger, RHP Yovani Gallardo, LHP Drew Smyly, C Carlos Ruiz, RHP Shae Simmons, LHP Marc Rzepczynski, RHP Casey Fien

DEPARTURES RHP Taijuan Walker, 1B Adam Lind, OF Nori Aoki, 1B Dae-Ho Lee, OF Franklin Gutierrez, LHP Wade Miley, RHP Nathan Karns, LHP Vidal Nuno, RHP Tom Wilhelmsen, RHP Drew Storen, C Jesus Sucre

OUTLOOK

The Mariners stayed in the playoff chase until the next-to-last day of the regular season. Servais accomplished his first-year task of changing the culture in the clubhouse, buoyed in part by huge seasons from Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz. But the roster makeover by GM Jerry Dipoto didn’t stop after one season. The Mariners completed 12 trades in an attempt to get younger and more athletic. The outfield is completely changed with the additions of Dyson and Haniger, and the starting rotation is deeper thanks to the acquisitions of Gallardo and Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks).

HOUSTON ASTROS

(84-78, 3RD)

MANAGER A.J. Hinch (3rd season)

CAMP West Palm Beach, Fla., The Ballpark of Palm Beaches

ADDITIONS OF Josh Reddick, C Brian McCann, DH-OF Carlos Beltran, RHP Charlie Morton, OF Norichika Aoki, LHP Ashur Tolliver

DEPARTURES C Jason Castro, RHP Pat Neshek, OF Colby Rasmus, 3B Luis Valbuena, RHP Doug Fister

OUTLOOK

A 7-17 start left the Astros in a deep hole, and it proved too much to overcome as they just missed reaching the playoffs for a second consecutive season. They have added veterans Beltran, Reddick and McCann to their talented young core. The infield is anchored by AL batting champion Jose Altuve at 2B and SS Carlos Correa. The hope is that pitchers Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Lance McCullers will put last season’s struggles and injuries behind them to anchor the rotation. Closer is a question mark after Ken Giles’ early struggles during his first season in Houston. The Astros expect to not only compete for the AL West title, but make a deep postseason run.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

(74-88, 4TH)

MANAGER Mike Scioscia (18th season)

CAMP Tempe, Ariz., Tempe Diablo Stadium ADDITIONS OF Cameron Maybin, 2B Danny Espinosa, INF Luis Valbuena, OF Ben Revere, RHP Jesse Chavez, C Martin Maldonado

DEPARTURES RHP Jered Weaver, LHP C.J. Wilson, RHP Jhoulys Chacin, INF Gregorio Petit, C Jett Bandy

OUTLOOK

Despite the salary constraints caused by owner Arte Moreno’s free-spending past, GM Billy Eppler capably addressed the Angels’ two biggest lineup problems by putting the well-rounded Maybin in left field and Espinosa at 2B. Eppler added veteran depth behind them with Revere and Valbuena, who could also play extensively at first base if Albert Pujols returns slowly from offseason foot surgery. The Angels are hoping Garrett Richards reclaims top form after deciding against Tommy John surgery, while Matt Shoemaker is returning from a line drive off his head. The Angels’ goal is to capitalize on the prime of two-time AL MVP Mike Trout, who says he still has room to improve.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

(69-93, 5TH)

MANAGER Bob Melvin (7th season)

CAMP Mesa, Ariz., Hohokam Stadium

ADDITIONS 3B Trevor Plouffe, RHP Santiago Casilla, RF Matt Joyce, CF Rajai Davis, 3B Adam Rosales, RHP Paul Blackburn, LF Alejandro De Aza

DEPARTURES 3B Danny Valencia, CF Brett Eibner, LHP Dillon Overton

OUTLOOK

The A’s, with back-to-back last-place finishes, are coming off their worst two-year run since 1978-1979, before Billy Ball, the Bash Brothers or Moneyball. Top players like OF Josh Reddick, LHP Rich Hill and OF Coco Crisp before losing them in free agency. The A’s need a return to form from ace Sonny Gray, who won 5 games in an injury-plagued season last year. LF Khris Davis (42 HRs) and SS Marcus Semien (27 HRs) provide the power in a lineup that gets a jolt of speed with Rajai Davis’ return to Oakland. A bullpen led by Ryan Madson, Sean Doolittle, John Axford and Casilla also figures to be a strength.