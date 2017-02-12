N. Korea reportedly tests missile

PYONGYANG, North Korea -- North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile early today in what would be its first such test of the year.

Details of the launch, including the type of missile, were scant.

There was no immediate confirmation from the North, which had recently warned that it is ready to test its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The reports come as U.S. President Donald Trump was hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and just days before the North is to mark the birthday of leader Kim Jong Un's late father, Kim Jong Il.

At Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in south Florida late Saturday, Abe condemned the missile launch as "absolutely intolerable" and Trump assured Japan that the U.S. stands behind it "100 percent."

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile was fired from around Banghyon, North Pyongan province, which is where South Korean officials have said the North test-launched its midrange Musudan missile on Oct. 15 and Oct. 20.

The military in Seoul said the latest missile flew about 310 miles. But Yonhap reported while determinations were still being made that it was not believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The missile is believed to have splashed into the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, which said the missile did not hit Japanese territorial seas.

The North conducted two nuclear tests and a slew of rocket launches last year in continued efforts to expand its nuclear weapons and missile programs. Kim Jong Un said in his New Year's address that the country has reached the final stages of readiness to test an intercontinental ballistic missile, which would be a major step forward in its efforts to build a credible nuclear threat to the United States.

Hwang Kyo-ahn, South Korea's acting president and prime minister, said his country will punish North Korea for the missile launch. He did not elaborate.

The South's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it would continue to work with its allies including the U.S., Japan and the European Union to ensure that sanctions against the North would make the country realize that it will "never be able to survive" without discarding all of its nuclear and missile programs.

Information for this article was contributed by Kim Tong-Hyung of The Associated Press.

