NATO probing airstrike claims

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The NATO mission in Afghanistan has opened a preliminary investigation into claims that more than 20 civilians were killed in recent U.S. airstrikes in the southern province of Helmand, military officials said Saturday.

Elders from the Sangin district, the scene of heavy fighting in recent weeks, with the Taliban bombing Afghan army posts there, have said multiple U.S. airstrikes early Friday killed at least 22 civilians, including several women and children.

Brig. Gen. Charles Cleveland, a spokesman for the U.S.-led NATO mission, insisted that the military command had seen no conclusive evidence that civilians were killed in the airstrikes but said "a formal review to determine the credibility of the claims" had been opened. The investigation team involved NATO officers outside the U.S. command to ensure impartiality, he added.

"We are absolutely investigating this, and we take claims of civilian casualties seriously, although at this point we have no indication at all that civilians were killed," Cleveland said.

Relatives of the victims, however, provided a different account.

Hameed Gul, 18, who sells soft drinks in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, said nine of his family members in the village of Lakari in the Sangin district were killed by the airstrikes. He and one of his brothers, who was also in Lashkar Gah, are the only surviving members of their family, he said. Their father, Mullah Pacha, was killed in an explosion years ago.

"My elder brother and I traveled to the village to find out how our mother, brothers and sister have been killed," Gul said. "When we arrived, the villagers were digging them out of the debris."

Gul said fighting around his village had forced his family to move to Lashkar Gah, but his mother and siblings had returned to Sangin about three months ago because violence had intensified in the Lashkar Gah area.

He said the airstrike killed his mother, Bibi Bakhtawar, 40, six brothers ages 4 to 17, a sister, Naz Bibi, 5, and an infant niece.

A report released by the mission earlier this month said that in 2016, airstrikes by international and Afghan air forces had caused 590 civilian casualties -- 250 deaths and 340 injuries -- the highest toll since 2009, and nearly double that recorded in 2015.

Afghan government officials in Helmand on Saturday continued to reject claims that civilians had been killed in Sangin. But their reasoning also underscored the government's shrinking control there, as the Taliban have essentially seized all the territory right up to the gates of the government compound in Sangin.

"The area which is targeted is free from civilians -- there's no resident within 3 kilometers of the district center, and the airstrikes were conducted 700 meters from the district compound, where no civilians are able to live in that close range of the battleground," Hayatullah Hayat, the provincial governor, said in a news conference in Lashkar Gah. He said about 60 Taliban fighters were killed in the airstrikes.

The Afghan air force has also been engaged in recent battles, but officials would not comment on the exact number of strikes its aircraft had carried out in Sangin. In all of Helmand, the Afghan air force conducted 114 airstrikes in the past three months, said Gen. Dawlat Waziri, a spokesman for the Afghan Defense Ministry.

Information for this article was contributed by Jawad Sukhanyar and Fahim Abed of The New York Times.

A Section on 02/12/2017