OKC jeers; Durant steals its Thunder

WARRIORS 130, THUNDER 114

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kevin Durant scored 34 points while being booed throughout his return to Oklahoma City, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Thunder 130-114 in a chippy game Saturday night.

It was Durant's first game back since he left the Thunder after eight seasons in Oklahoma City to join the rival Warriors as a free agent last summer. The crowd jeered him loudly during pregame warmups, starter introductions and whenever he touched the ball.

And for as much as the hometown fans tried to give life and energy to their team, Durant and the Warriors cruised to a comfortable victory over the Thunder that once again reminded everyone in attendance how much things had changed since these franchises last met here in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals in May.

"It was a fun game, physical," Durant told ABC's Lisa Salters on the court after the game. "Both teams played hard.

"I thought it would be a little louder. I was on the other side of it, to be one of the guys who gets booed. I just got to embrace it."

Emotions ran high throughout the game.

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook got Durant in isolation midway through the second quarter. The crowd recognized it and began to cheer. Durant couldn't contain a wry smile. Westbrook missed a fadeaway.

The two would meet up later in the game and it was a bit more contentious. After one of the Thunder's mini runs, cutting the deficit from above 20 to slightly below, Steve Kerr called timeout. As Westbrook and Durant separated, Westbrook yelled at Durant: "I'm coming! I'm coming!"

Durant shrugged as he walked backward, telling Westbrook: "You're gonna lose." It was their longest, most direct contact since Durant left his former teammate and the only NBA organization he knew on the Fourth of July.

In the third quarter, Oklahoma City's Andre Roberson fouled Durant hard, and the two got in each other's face and were called for double technicals.

Oklahoma City kept it close early, but the Warriors gained their footing late in the first quarter. Golden State made 16 of 22 field goals in the second quarter, and Durant's dunk with four seconds left in the first half gave the Warriors a 73-50 lead at the break. The 43 points by the Warriors in the second quarter were a season high.

The Thunder cut Golden State's lead to 12 in the fourth quarter before Westbrook checked back in, but the Thunder couldn't cut the deficit further, and Durant punctuated his performance with a three-pointer over Westbrook that put the Warriors up 123-104 with 3:39 to play.

Although there was some Golden State paraphernalia scattered throughout the stands, the crowd was anti-Durant, and it showed how it felt in a variety of ways. Most of them centered around a theme off a social media post by Westbrook shortly after Durant's decision was announced of a bunch of cupcakes -- a moniker Thunder players had come up with for soft players.

Not surprisingly, there were plenty of cupcakes on display Saturday night. They were on T-shirts throughout the building, including many in the front rows. They were on signs. There was someone wandering around in a full cupcake costume, with Durant's number 35 planted on top of it (in case anyone was confused who it was referring to).

There was even a fan positioned next to Golden State's bench in a T-shirt with "KowarD" emblazoned across the chest who got into it with several players throughout the game, including Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

In the end, though, the drama had little to do with the actual play on the court. While the Thunder gamely tried to keep things competitive, the Warriors simply were too much for them, just as they had been in the prior two meetings the teams had this season in Oakland, Calif. Westbrook finished with 47 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists, but he also had 11 turnovers.

Along with 34 points, Golden State got 9 rebounds from Durant, while Stephen Curry had 26 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists. Klay Thompson added 26 points of his own.

