Person wounded in shooting at LR
One person was taken to a hospital after being shot Saturday night in Little Rock, a police spokesman said.
The shooting took place near the Dunbar Community Center at the intersection of West 16th and South Chester streets, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.
McClanahan did not say what time the shooting occurred, but said that about 9:30 p.m., police were at the scene of what they believe began as an attempted robbery. The victim had been shot in the torso, he said.
No suspect had been taken into custody by 10 p.m. Saturday, McClanahan said.
