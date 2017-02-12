Record-high temperatures recorded across Arkansas on Saturday

LITTLE ROCK — A warm front brought record-high temperatures to parts of Arkansas, breaking Feb. 11 records dating to the 1920s.

The National Weather Service said Saturday's high in Little Rock reached 79 degrees to break the record of 78 degrees set in 1922.

A high of 84 in Harrison broke a record-high of 76 set in 1928. Other records include 81 degrees in Fayetteville to break the record of 72 set in 1962 and 85 degrees in Fort Smith to break the record of 76 degrees, also set in 1962.

Temperatures are expected to range from the upper 50s in the northwest to the lower 70 in southern Arkansas, and a storm system is forecast to move into southern Arkansas with a chance for rain late Monday and Tuesday.