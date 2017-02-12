Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Big Red Rocket in the seventh

BEST BET Wild About You in the sixth

LONG SHOT Lawyer Daggett in the fifth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2 percent)

MEET 51-171 (29.8 percent)

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $28,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

YOOOU DEN** won two of his past three races at Remington. The consistent mare drops 6 pounds after a poor start and fourth-place finish, and he also was claimed by a sharp stable. SMELLY CAT defeated a similar field in wire-to-wire fashion at Fair Grounds, and she does not need an early lead to run her best race. AFOOLSBROKENHEART was a six-time winner last season. She possesses route speed and drew a favorable two-turn post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Yooou Den;Vazquez;Richard;9-2

6 Smelly Cat;Canchari;Robertson;5-2

1 Afoolsbrokenheart;Santana;Martin;7-2

5 Gingermore;Cannon;Hartman;5-1

3 Banjo Cat;Rocco;Williamson;6-1

8 Seattle Train;Hill;Randazzo;12-1

7 Cotton Club Cutie;Franco;Compton;12-1

2 Will Gracie Shine;Birzer;Vance;8-1

2 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $15,000

LOST SHAKEROF SALT*** has finished in-the-money in four of her five races, including a second-place finish at a higher class level in her first start of the season. AVOIR LA VEDETTE has a series of encouraging works leading up to her debut. She has top local connections and is spotted well in a restricted maiden-claimer. CARMEN'S JOY is showing good works leading up to her first race, and low-profile connections will add to the price.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

13 Lost Shakerof Salt;Franco;Compton;9-5

9 Avoir La Vedette;Santana;Moquett;7-2

10 Carmen's Joy;Kennedy;Rowland;6-1

11 Elsie June;Court;Fires;8-1

8 Ella B Aly;Emigh;Jackson;6-1

14 Raise a Ghost;Birzer;Martin;6-1

6 Endless Bloom;Rodriguez;Whited;5-1

5 Premonition Creek;Canchari;Witt;9-2

4 Archarityrobbyn;De La Cruz;Van Berg;30-1

3 Candy by the Brook;Eramia;Martin;20-1

2 Crafty's Girl;Wethey;Cline;10-1

1 Ruth's Sizzler;McNeil;Hornsby;20-1

7 Back in Church;Roman;Carranza;15-1

12 Princess Hallie;Clawson;Dixon;12-1

3 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

C C'S SONG** won consecutive races last fall at Churchill while competing in similar races. She is dropping to win after a useful fourth-place finish. LUCY'S REVENGE followed a useful late-running sprint effort at the meeting with a mild two-turn upset victory. She often has been a rival of the top selection and is the one to fear in the deep stretch. BANDI'S GAL convincingly defeated $7,500 claimers. The 12-time winner was claimed by a sharp stable and has the class to move up and contend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 C C's Song;Thompson;Kardoush;3-1

2 Lucy's Revenge;Landeros;Vance;5-2

3 Bandi's Gal;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-1

8 I Am Miss Brown;Cannon;Hartman;5-1

5 Tizsational;Santana;Moquett;9-2

7 Kiss;Eramia;Broberg;6-1

1 Weekend Wish;Hill;Gowan;10-1

4 Harlan's Girl;Rocco;Cristel;15-1

4 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

HONOUR CAMP*** led past every pole but the last one in a photo finish defeat, but he may have needed the race after a three-month layoff. He has been consistently good in all three of his local races. FOREST MIST set a contested pace in a clear second-place finish at Turfway. He has moved into the strong barn of Robertino Diodoro and may not have to improve much to win. DEHAVEN disappointed in two races at Remington, but a return to his Prairie Meadows or Oaklawn form of 2016 will make him difficult to beat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Honour Camp;Felix;Mason;7-2

3 Forest Mist;Franco;Diodoro;3-1

4 Dehaven;Vazquez;Villafranco;4-1

9 Alltheleavesrbrown;Cannon;Hartman;10-1

11 Memphisinmay;Osorio;Ortiz;15-1

2 Captain Payback;Rocco;Caldwell;15-1

8 Incoming;Canchari;Swearingen;20-1

1a Bracigliano;Felix;Mason;7-2

2x Valid Decision;Roman;Creighton;15-1

12 True Raj;Santana;Asmussen;15-1

5 Modern Empire;Rodriguez;May 15-1

7 Bernard Road;LQuinonez;Prather;20-1

6 Aqua Solis;Perez;Puhl;20-1

10 Jebadiah;Birzer;Chleborad;20-1

5 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

LAWYER DAGGETT** raced consistently well in three local starts last spring. He was a decisive winner just two races back at Parx, and the presence of leading rider Ricardo Santana provides a confidence boost. HERRIOT was a clear local winner just two races back at this claiming price. A poor start compromised his best when overmatched in a starter allowance sprint. BATTERED showed determination rallying to defeat $5,000 claimers just 10 days ago, and the pace may be contentious enough to set up another strong late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Lawyer Daggett;Santana;Matthews;20-1

11 Herriot;Hill;Stuart;7-2

6 Battered;Canchari;Vance;4-1

8 Concord Joe;Marquez;Kordenbrock;12-1

2 He'saruler;Sanjur;Contreras;15-1

7 Renn Lake;Birzer;Richard;15-1

1 Valid Commander;Felix;Mason;8-1

9 Nobadeer;Cannon;Ackerman;12-1

4 Painted Valley;Perez;Holthus;20-1

12 Kody With a K;St Julien;Shorter;20-1

10 Dubai Kowboy;Osorio;Martin;20-1

5 A.P. Brannigan;Corbett;Von Hemel;20-1

6 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

WILD ABOUT YOU*** was quickly getting to an odds-on winner in a strong second-place finish. He won 5 of 11 races last season and seems to have the best late punch in this field. BAD STUDENT had a modest two-race winning streak snapped in a quality second-place finish. He figures closer to the pace since he exits a fast-paced route. ITSALLABOUTYOU had won four consecutive races at Remington before a dull sprint performance on opening day. He is stretching out to a route distance and may rebound for top connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Wild About You;Perez;Mullins;3-1

5 Bad Student;Sanjur;Vance;5-1

2 Itsallaboutyou;Vazquez;Villafranco;7-2

3 Limonte;Borel;Wiggins;4-1

7 Union Bowman;Birzer;Ortiz;6-1

8 Kerugma;Franco;Martin;12-1

6 Incitement;Cannon;Van Berg;20-1

1 Aroney;Eramia;Vance;20-1

7 Purse $72,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

BIG RED ROCKET**** has not raced since setting an honest pace and holding on well to be beaten a neck in the 2016 Northern Spur. He is dropping back into a maiden race and appears to be working sharply for winning trainer Al Stall Jr. at Fair Grounds. PITCH COUNT contested the pace in a solid second-place finish behind an odds-on favorite in his local debut. He is steadily improving and the one to fear. OXFORD LANE rallied to second on a muddy track at Fair Grounds. The lightly raced 3-year-old has talent and may be sitting on a peak effort.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Big Red Rocket;Court;Stall;3-1

6 Pitch Count;Vazquez;Richard;4-1

4 Oxford Lane;Eramia;McPeek;5-1

10 Teletap;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

1 Blue Azul;Cannon;Hartman;10-1

2 Indy Hill;Landeros;Lukas;10-1

11 Trading Cash;St Julien;Moquett;8-1

9 Thegreatgeneration;Hill;Gorder;15-1

7 Jumpin Jack Cash;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;15-1

8 Stand Alone Dennis;Corbett;Von Hemel;20-1

3 Flyin' Orphan;Birzer;Creighton;30-1

8 Purse $74,000, 1 mile, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

TAP OF WAR** easily won her career debut last summer at Prairie Meadows. The nicely bred filly has been working impressively up to her 3-year-old debut, and she drew an advantageous two-turn post. FIVE STAR FACTOR followed a clear debut victory at Churchill with a solid third-place sprint finish in the Dixie Belle. She is bred to route and figures near the lead from the start. CONQUEST BANDIDO was surprisingly well back in her first try around two turns before finishing with energy to get second-place money. A sharper break puts her in the hunt throughout.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Tap of War;Corbett;Von Hemel;4-1

8 Five Star Factor;Santana;Moquett;7-2

4 Conquest Bandido;Hill;Catalano;5-2

2 Someday Soon;De La Cruz;Van Meter;6-1

7 Talmadge Tap;Emigh;Wiggins;10-1

9 Fleet Dude;Landeros;Cox;5-1

6 Signalpath;Vazquez;Von Hemel;12-1

5 Oro Bird;BQuinonez;Scott;20-1

3 Precisely Ponti;Rocco;Hobby;20-1

9 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

SEEKING HER MINE*** has been showing early speed in stronger maiden company, and red-hot connections have a wire-to-wire threat at this bottom maiden classification. PLAYS IN PEORIA produced a mild rally when finishing third best of 11 in her local debut. She is a consistent sprinter and a must-use in multihorse wagers. LINEUP FOR KISSES is dropping to the lowest maiden level of her career. She possesses early speed and will be a big threat if she draws into the race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Seeking Her Mine;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

8 Plays in Peoria;Roman;Pompell;9-2

13 Lineup for Kisses;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

9 Our Lady of Knock;Pompell;Loy;6-1

1 Pistol Patti;Kennedy;Anderson;8-1

5 Nxt Stop Fort Erie;Franco;Diodoro;5-1

4 Smokin' Carol;Roman;Creighton;12-1

11 Haranstown;Ulloa;Haran;20-1

10 Tax Money;Rocco;Hobby;8-1

7 Tech;Birzer;Young;6-1

12 Kathy's Day Rate;Borel;Howard;30-1

2 Indian Oaks;Landeros;Williamson;15-1

3 Wind Hopper;Corbett;Durham;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• If the morning-line odds on Lawyer Daggett hold close, he is worth putting on top of rivals in a fifth-race trifecta. If the odds are up, use several horses in the two and three spots, and if they are low spread in the middle and use only contenders in the three hole. The 50-cent late Pick-3 begins in race seven, and the race appears to be a two-horse race. The eighth is contentious, but I would only use my top two. The ninth race has a full field of 12, and how many to use depends on an opinion about class dropper Seeking Her Mine.

Sports on 02/12/2017