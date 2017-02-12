Terps honor Driesell

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It’s been a long time since Lefty Driesell brought Maryland basketball into prominence, flashing the victory sign before home games and foot-stomping his way to 348 victories over 17 years.

In an effort to ensure his legacy won’t soon be forgotten, the school raised a banner with Driesell’s name on it to the rafters of its home arena Saturday.

Charles “Lefty” Driesell went 348-159 from 1969-86. Though supplanted by Gary Williams as the winningest coach in school history, Driesell still owns the best career winning percentage (.686).

Now 85, long retired and walking with a cane, Driesell returned to Maryland for an emotional ceremony before the Terrapins faced Ohio State. He was joined by dozens his former players, including former NBA stars Buck Williams, Walt Williams and Albert King.

Driesell led Maryland to the 1984 Atlantic Coast Conference championship, had 10 20-victory seasons and was a two-time ACC coach of the year.

Driesell was relieved of his coaching duties at Maryland after Len Bias died of cocaine intoxication in June 1986. He came to Maryland after rebuilding the basketball program at Davidson and coached at James Madison and Georgia State following his time with the Terrapins.