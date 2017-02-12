Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, February 12, 2017

TV news shows

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:12 a.m.

Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — White House adviser Stephen Miller; Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Miller; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Miller; Sens. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — Miller; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

