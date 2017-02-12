UALR women drop first in Sun Belt

UALR couldn't respond from a rough second quarter, and its 12-game winning streak came to an end while its struggles at Strahan Coliseum continued Saturday.

Two days after a big fourth quarter saved it from a sluggish start, UALR (18-7, 12-1 Sun Belt) never responded from a slow start in a 64-47 loss to Texas State in San Marcos, Texas.

Kyra Collier had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, but no other UALR player scored more than eight points as the team shot 34.5 percent (19 of 55). It was the Trojans' first Sun Belt Conference loss, their first loss overall since losing Dec. 21 at LSU, and their third consecutive loss at Strahan Coliseum.

Texas State (13-10, 8-4), which has won six of its past seven games to rise to fourth in the Sun Belt standings, shot 62.2 percent as a team, the highest total against UALR this season.

Taeler Deer had 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Kaitlin Walla had 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

The Bobcats took control in the second quarter after taking a 14-10 lead after the first. They used an 11-0 run to push their lead to 27-14 on a three-pointer by Toshua Leavitt, then closed on another 11-0 run to take a 38-17 lead at halftime. UALR was 3 of 11 in the quarter with 7 of its 14 turnovers.

Sharde Collins, UALR's leading scorer at 18.7 points per Sun Belt game, had 8 points on 3-of-18 shooting, while forward Kaitlyn Pratt was held to six points.

UALR's offense got going in the third quarter, when it scored on its first four possessions on its way to 21 points. But it never cut the deficit to less than 15 points. Texas State led by as much as 62-38 in the fourth quarter.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON 69, ARKANSAS STATE 58

Arkansas State couldn't build on a solid first quarter in Arlington, Texas, and lost its third game in a row Saturday.

ASU led 22-13 after the first quarter, cooled off in the second and fell off in the fourth quarter. The Red Wolves (5-20, 3-10) led 48-47 heading into the fourth quarter, but they missed their first nine shots from the floor in the fourth quarter as the Mavericks commenced a 17-4 run.

Rebekah Van Dijk's layup gave Texas-Arlington a 49-48 lead to start the fourth quarter, and after it was tied 50-50, it scored the next 12 points to make it 62-50.

Dominique Oliver led ASU with 19 points, while Starr Taylor had 10 points. The Red Wolves shot 32.7 percent (18 of 55) from the floor and 3 of 18 from three-point range.

Van Dijk, held to six points in a Thursday loss to UALR, had 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 8 rebounds. Aysia Evans and Crystal Allen each had 13 for the Mavericks (16-6, 9-3), who shot 41.0 percent (25 for 61) from the floor.

Sports on 02/12/2017