UCA women break away in fourth

Central Arkansas used its defense to emerge from a tight game and extend its winning streak Saturday.

Entering the fourth quarter tied, UCA held Nicholls State to four fourth-quarter field goals in pulling away for a 61-52 victory in Thibodaux, La.

The game was tied 44-44 entering the final 10 minutes, and it was tied 48-48 with 5:17 to go before UCA held Nicholls State scoreless for almost five minutes while Kierra Jordan made a layup to start an 8-0 run that made it 56-48 with 33 seconds left.

Taylor Baudoin had 18 points and 7 rebounds to lead the Sugar Bears (19-4, 11-2 Southland), who won their 10th consecutive game as Coach Sandra Rushing won for the 500th time in her career.

Maggie Proffitt made three-pointers on consecutive possessions to start the second half, helping the Sugar Bears turn a 29-25 deficit into a 31-29 lead. The two threes sparked a 10-2 run to start the third quarter for UCA, which twice had Nicholls State tie it after the run but never trailed.

Proffitt finished with 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting, and Jordan finished with 14 points and 9 rebounds.

The victory, and Lamar's loss to Stephen F. Austin, gave UCA sole possession of first place in the Southland standings with five games remaining.

UCA shot 47.8 percent for the game to overcome 19 turnovers, which Nicholls State (8-16, 5-8) turned into 22 points.

The Colonels led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter and 29-25 at halftime, but they shot 10 of 27 in the second half, including 1 of 7 from three-point range.

Cassidy Barrios had 18 points for Nicholls State, which has lost three in a row.

SWAC WOMEN

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 63, SOUTHERN 59

PINE BLUFF -- Faith Ohanta scored the bulk of her 16 points from the free-throw line and Arkansas-Pine Bluff held on for its fourth consecutive victory Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Ohanta made 11 of 14 free throws for UAPB (10-13, 7-5), which made 28 of 39 from the line as a team, and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Southern (9-11, 7-5) cut UAPB's lead to 60-59 with eight seconds left, but Kye Richardson made one free throw and Destiny Brewton made two with a second left to finish the game.

It helped UAPB make up for a 3-for-23 performance from the floor in the second half, after it was 12-for-22 while building a 35-22 halftime lead.

Ajia Richardson added 15 points and Brewton had 11 for UAPB, which tied its longest winning streak since Coach Nate Kilbert took over in 2012.

Skylar O'Bear led Southern with 21 points.

