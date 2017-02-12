UConn ups streak with 42-point rout

STORRS, Conn. -- Katie Lou Samuelson scored 19 of her 22 points in the first half and top-ranked Connecticut extended its NCAA record winning streak to 99 games with an 83-41 victory over SMU on Saturday.

Samuelson shook off an illness which caused her to miss practice Thursday and Friday and hit eight of her 13 shots from the floor.

"You don't want your teammates to ever worry that if Lou's not feeling that great, what are we going to get from her?" she said. "I wanted to show them that no matter what's going on, I'm still going to be able to be out there and give 100 percent and do something to contribute to the team."

Napheesa Collier scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to record her ninth double-double this season for the Huskies (24-0, 12-0 American), who will try to reach the 100-consecutive-victory milestone against No. 6 South Carolina on Monday night.

Kia Nurse and Saniya Chong each scored 13 points and Gabby Williams had 11 points and 9 rebounds.

The victory was UConn's 126th consecutive against an unranked opponent and its 75th in a row in the American Athletic Conference, where they have never lost a game.

Kiara Perry had 11 points to lead SMU (13-11, 4-7), which made 15 of its 61 shots from the floor (24.6 percent).

SMU kept it close in the first quarter, trailing 9-8 before Samuelson hit a three-pointer from the top of the key to start a 13-4 UConn run.

The Huskies outscored the Mustangs 22-8 in the second quarter and the rout was on.

Nurse said there was never a chance that the Huskies would look past the Mustangs.

"Monday didn't exist until right now," she said after the game. "That's how you stay focused."

This was the same team UConn defeated by 40 points on the road last month to break its own record with the program's 91st consecutive victory.

SMU Coach Travis Mays said he was disappointed that his team didn't seem to learn much from that first loss.

"I think we gave up 30 fast-break points, and a lot of those were off of some of our turnovers," he said. "The way to test and gauge how good you can be or how good you are, you go against the best team like that and it shows up. It shows our habits and we definitely didn't get that accomplished."

Sports on 02/12/2017