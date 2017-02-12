Woman dies after driving into ditch

A 66-year-old woman was killed in a Pulaski County wreck in which her vehicle went down an embankment and into a ditch, state police said.

Diana Cain of Bigelow was driving a 2008 Mercedes-Benz west on Arkansas 10 shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday when she veered off the road, according to a preliminary crash report.

The vehicle then traveled over the north shoulder of the highway, down an embankment and into a ditch, police said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Metro on 02/12/2017