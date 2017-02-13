PHOTOS: Police chase ends in North Little Rock crash, 2 in custody, officials say

After leading law enforcement agencies on a cross-county chase, a vehicle crashed in North Little Rock, and two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police and North Little Rock officers were pursuing a vehicle with two people inside when that vehicle crashed near the McDonald’s at 601 E. Broadway, Lt. Jim Scott with the North Little Rock Police Department said.

The two had been driving in a stolen Honda Pilot and were believed to be linked to a bank robbery, Scott noted. Details of the bank robbery were not available at the scene.

Information on the pair, who were waiting to be transported to jail, was also not immediately available.

Arkansas State Police and North Little Rock police remained on scene about 1:30 p.m.

