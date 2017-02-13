3 teens charged with inciting riot after fight at Little Rock high school

Three teens were charged with inciting a riot after they were involved in a fight during their lunch period at a Little Rock high school, officials said.

Miguel Evans, 18; Cameron Johnson, 18; and Lee Edward Summerville, 18, all of Little Rock, were taken into custody around 1 p.m. Wednesday after they were involved in a large fight during lunch at McClellan High School, 9417 Geyer Springs Road, according to a police report.

All three teens face charges of inciting a riot and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. None are listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Monday afternoon.

A court date for all three is scheduled for Wednesday.