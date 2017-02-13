3rd person arrested in shooting death outside Arkansas movie theater, records show

Authorities arrested a third person sought in a shooting at a Hot Springs movie theater that resulted in a man's death in January, records show.

Malik Blevins, 20, of Mountain Pine was booked at 5:08 p.m. Friday into the Garland County jail on charges of manslaughter and aggravated robbery, according to an online roster.

Blevins remained jailed as of Monday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 bond. He is set to appear Feb. 21 in Garland County District Court.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that Blevins and Quadryon Gipson, 20, had gone to Behind the Mall Cinema, 351 Lake Hamilton Drive, with MoChariee Kewanna West, 21, on Jan. 15 to reportedly buy narcotics from Dylan Carpenter, 20.

During a confrontation in the parking lot, Gipson was shot once in the abdomen and later died, according to the newspaper. Blevins was also shot in the knee.

Blevins reportedly told Gipson "to bring his CO2," or BB gun, in order for Gipson to rob Carpenter when they arrived at the movie theater.

Carpenter, accused of pulling out a .45-caliber handgun and shooting both men before fleeing, faces charges of second-degree murder, committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery.