75-year-old woman dies after being attacked by dog she adopted

NEW YORK — Authorities say a 75-year-old New York City woman has died and her autistic son has been injured after they were attacked by a dog she had recently adopted.

WABC reported that the woman had planned to return the dog, a mastiff, to a shelter Monday because of its aggressive tendencies.

The TV station reported that the woman and her 39-year-old son were attacked Sunday night in Queens.

Police said Louise Hermida was pronounced dead at a hospital. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Her son was in stable condition with a leg injury.