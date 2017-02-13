Home / Latest News /
75-year-old woman dies after being attacked by dog she adopted
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:38 a.m.
NEW YORK — Authorities say a 75-year-old New York City woman has died and her autistic son has been injured after they were attacked by a dog she had recently adopted.
WABC reported that the woman had planned to return the dog, a mastiff, to a shelter Monday because of its aggressive tendencies.
The TV station reported that the woman and her 39-year-old son were attacked Sunday night in Queens.
Police said Louise Hermida was pronounced dead at a hospital. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.
Her son was in stable condition with a leg injury.
