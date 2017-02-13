Subscribe Register Login

Monday, February 13, 2017, 10:57 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

8 former Razorbacks invited to NFL combine

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 10:38 a.m.

arkansas-offensive-lineman-dan-skipper-takes-the-field-prior-to-a-game-against-alcorn-state-on-saturday-oct-1-2016-at-war-memorial-stadium-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas offensive lineman Dan Skipper takes the field prior to a game against Alcorn State on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

FAYETTEVILLE — Eight former Arkansas players have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, according to the official list released this week.

The Razorbacks invited are: defensive linemen Deatrich Wise and Jeremiah Ledbetter; receivers Drew Morgan and Keon Hatcher; tight end Jeremy Sprinkle; offensive lineman Dan Skipper; linebacker Brooks Ellis; and punter Toby Baker.

According to CBSSports.com, Skipper, Sprinkle, Ledbetter, Wise and Hatcher stand the best chance of being drafted in April, all between the fourth and seventh rounds. A Sports Illustrated draft analysis of the top 10 players at each position includes only Sprinkle among Arkansas players, rated as the sixth-best tight end available.

Arkansas' eight invitees are tied with Florida and Texas A&M for third-most among SEC teams. Alabama and LSU each had 10 players invited.

The combine is scheduled to begin Feb. 28 and run through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 8 former Razorbacks invited to NFL combine

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online