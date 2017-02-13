Home /
8 former Razorbacks invited to NFL combine
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 10:38 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Eight former Arkansas players have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, according to the official list released this week.
The Razorbacks invited are: defensive linemen Deatrich Wise and Jeremiah Ledbetter; receivers Drew Morgan and Keon Hatcher; tight end Jeremy Sprinkle; offensive lineman Dan Skipper; linebacker Brooks Ellis; and punter Toby Baker.
According to CBSSports.com, Skipper, Sprinkle, Ledbetter, Wise and Hatcher stand the best chance of being drafted in April, all between the fourth and seventh rounds. A Sports Illustrated draft analysis of the top 10 players at each position includes only Sprinkle among Arkansas players, rated as the sixth-best tight end available.
Arkansas' eight invitees are tied with Florida and Texas A&M for third-most among SEC teams. Alabama and LSU each had 10 players invited.
The combine is scheduled to begin Feb. 28 and run through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
