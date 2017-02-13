Arkansas driver killed after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree

An Arkansas driver was killed after his vehicle ran off a roadway and struck a tree in Johnson County on Sunday evening, police said.

Lloyd Ray Nichols Jr., 47, of Lamar was driving a 1995 Chevrolet west on County Road 3840 around 7 p.m. in Lamar, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The vehicle left the roadway, and Nichols overcorrected and ran into a tree, officials said.

Nichols was fatally injured. No one else was reported hurt.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.

Nichols' death is the 43rd on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.