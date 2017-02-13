Arkansas House backs change to abortion clinic restrictions

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has approved a measure requiring the state to suspend or revoke the license of abortion providers for any rule or law violation, a move that opponents say unfairly targets abortion providers.

The House on Monday approved by a 77-8 vote a bill aimed at stiffening regulations for the state's abortion facilities. The measure now heads to the majority-GOP Senate.

The board would require the state to deny, suspend or revoke licenses to abortion facilities for violating any rule or law. A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said those decisions are currently handled on a case-by-case basis.

The lawmaker behind the bill said the move will protect women's health. Planned Parenthood said it unfairly targets abortion facilities.

