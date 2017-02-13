2 whose books adapted to TV shows among Arkansas Literary Festival's 70 presenters

The Central Arkansas Library System will host more than 70 presenters at the 14th annual Arkansas Literary Festival in April, including writers, scientists, artists and comedians, according to a news release.

Speakers include Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award winners. Two writers have had books adapted for television. Therese Anne Fowler’s Z: A Novel of Zelda Fitzgerald has been adapted into Amazon’s Z: The Beginning of Everything, while Natalie Baszile’s Queen Sugar has been made into a TV show of the same name, the systems said.

Many of the presenters have ties to Arkansas or the South.

Arkansan Cara Brookin will be featured in the festival. She wrote her memoir Rise: How a House Built a Family, about the home her family built in Bryant.

Kevin Delaney of Little Rock's Museum of Discovery will also put in an appearance. In addition to his work at the museum, Delaney is the science presenter for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

To see a full list of all the festival’s presenters, click here.

Throughout the festival from April 27-30, attendees will be able to participate in panels, performances and other events at the Central Arkansas Library System’s main campus and throughout Little Rock, the release said. The festival’s full schedule of events is set to be released April 1.