California dam water level drops after nearly 200,000 evacuated

OROVILLE, Calif. — Water levels dropped Monday at California's Lake Oroville, stopping water from spilling over a large dam's potentially hazardous emergency spillway after authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people from towns lying below the lake.

California Department of Water Resources officials were preparing to inspect an erosion scar on the spillway at the Oroville Dam, the nation's largest.

Authorities ordered the evacuations Sunday for people living below the lake after authorities warned that failure of the emergency spillway could send a 30-foot wall of water into the communities.

"We grabbed our dog and headed to higher ground — away from the river," said Kimberly Cumings, who moved with her husband Patrick and 3-year-old daughter to Oroville from Fresno a month ago because of a new job. They were eating at a restaurant when the evacuation order came.

A driver with a large vehicle and three children of her own gave them a ride to the Red Cross evacuation center at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico.

"You can't take a chance with the baby," Patrick Cumings said of their decision to flee.

Lake Oroville also serves as a reservoir, and levels rose significantly in recent weeks after a series of storms that have dumped rain and snow across California, particularly in northern parts of the state, where the lake lies about 150 miles northeast of San Francisco.

The high water levels forced the use of the dam's spillway, or overflow, for the first time in the dam's nearly 50-year history Saturday.

The threat appeared to ease somewhat Monday, which officials saying water flows into the lake stood at about 45,000 cubic feet per second with outflows at 100,000 cubic feet per second.

Sunday afternoon's evacuation order came after engineers spotted a hole on the concrete lip of the secondary spillway for the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam and told authorities that it could fail within the hour.

With more rain expected Wednesday and Thursday, officials are rushing to try to fix the damage and hoping to significantly reduce the dam's water level — by 50 feet — ahead of the storms.

