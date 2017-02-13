Days after retirement, jazz singer Jarreau dies

LOS ANGELES -- Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau, who transcended genres over a 50-year career, died at a Los Angeles hospital Sunday, just days after announcing his retirement from touring because of exhaustion.

His official Twitter account and website say he died surrounded by his wife, son and a few other family members and friends. He was 76.

Jarreau was hospitalized earlier in the week and was said to have been improving slowly. The cause of his death was not revealed, but he had experienced a number of respiratory and cardiac problems in recent years.

The Milwaukee native won seven Grammys over the course of his half-century in music. His biggest single was 1981's "We're in This Love Together" from the album Breakin' Away. Jarreau was also a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, "We Are the World," and sang the theme to TV's Moonlighting.

"We feel very fortunate to have worked with Al, one of the most distinctive and extraordinary vocalists in the music," said Concord Records President John Burk in a statement. "He was truly a force of nature and a beautiful human being that will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by us all."

Jarreau is one of the few artists to have won Grammys in three separate categories -- jazz, pop and R&B. Time magazine once called him the "greatest jazz singer alive."

News of Jarreau's death came as the Grammy Awards were kicking off in Los Angeles.

"He was really one of the most creative vocalists who ever lived," jazz singer Tierney Sutton said on the red carpet. "His voice was like an instrument."

Sutton collaborated with Jarreau on the Joni Mitchell tribute album After Blue from 2013.

Tributes poured in on social media in remembrance of Jarreau as well. Director Ava DuVernay tweeted that her mom used to play Jarreau's vinyl and that his voice made her happy.

Actress Octavia Spencer wrote that Jarreau "had a mellifluous voice. Soothing. Beautiful."

Jarreau is survived by his wife, Susan, and a son, Ryan. In lieu of flowers or gifts, a donation page has been set up for the Wisconsin Foundation for School Music.

Information for this article was contributed by Beth Harris of The Associated Press.

A Section on 02/13/2017