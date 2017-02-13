Dusting himself off

BATON ROUGE -- Arkansas forward Dustin Thomas didn't sulk after playing a season-low five minutes when the Razorbacks lost to Vanderbilt last Tuesday night at Walton Arena.

Thomas, a starter in 17 of the Razorbacks' first 24 games, wasn't on the court at the start Saturday night in Baton Rouge, but he said he kept a positive outlook because he knew he had not been playing his best.

"I wanted to be ready when my number was called," Thomas said.

He was.

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson called on Thomas for 26 minutes off the bench against LSU -- matching his season high -- and the 6-8 redshirt junior delivered with 9 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists as the Razorbacks rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to beat LSU 78-70.

Thomas made 4 of 6 shots and 1 of 2 free throws en route to his season high in SEC games.

His previous high was seven against Tennessee and Mississippi State. His rebounds were a career-high, surpassing the eight he had earlier this season against North Florida, and his steals matched a career-high he had against Southern California two seasons ago as a sophomore at Colorado before transferring to Arkansas.

"I thought Dustin played really well," Anderson said. "We saw some of the things he's capable of doing. He played with confidence.

"Maybe now he's starting to figure some things out, because that's the most he's played all season and he was very effective in those minutes."

Freshman forward Adrio Bailey started at the forward spot where Thomas had started 17 times this season.

Bailey gave the Razorbacks energy early, including taking two charges, but didn't return to the court after his nine-minute stint at the start.

Thomas played late in the first half when the Razorbacks cut LSU's lead from 33-19 to 40-31 at halftime, and Anderson started him in the second half.

Bailey, who is from Campti, La., made his first start for Arkansas with about 100 family members and friends in attendance at the Maravich Assembly Center, but said he wasn't upset about not playing in the second half while Thomas got 16 minutes.

"I loved how Dustin played," Bailey said. "He played so hard.

"I support him totally. I want Dustin to keep doing what he was doing. I didn't want to come in and throw him off."

The Razorbacks (18-7, 7-5 SEC) outscored LSU 47-30 in the second half to avoid a third consecutive SEC loss.

LSU (9-15, 1-11) has lost 11 in a row, but Anderson said that didn't diminish the Razorbacks' victory, especially when they overcame a 14-point deficit on the road.

"I think it's big from the standpoint of we'd been having some adversity, especially losing at home," Anderson said. "You always want to stop the bleeding.

"I thought that second half was a telling sign of what this team is all about."

Anderson said he was happy for his players as he watched them celebrate with family members after the game.

"From our standpoint, we needed something good to happen," Anderson said. "We know we're a good basketball team.

"We didn't play well the last couple of games, but I thought we got a little better."

Arkansas is tied with Alabama for fourth in the SEC behind Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina, which share the conference lead at 10-2.

The Razorbacks play the No. 19-ranked Gamecocks at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia. S.C.

"We needed this win over LSU, but now we've got South Carolina next," Arkansas junior guard Daryl Macon said. "So we've got to stay focused."

Thomas said the Razorbacks were determined to come back and beat LSU after struggling in the first half.

"We were upset with ourselves at halftime, because we'd already lost two games we felt like we shouldn't have," Thomas said of losses to Missouri and Vanderbilt. "But at the same time, we couldn't get down on ourselves. We had to fight back.

"We stuck together and told everybody we've got each other's backs. We kept saying. 'We can win this game.' "

Thomas had two key rebounds which were followed by three-point baskets by Dusty Hannahs and Anton Beard during Arkansas' 13-0 run that put the Razorbacks ahead 55-46 with 12:29 left.

LSU pulled within 62-56 while Thomas got a break on the bench, but he scored five points in a 3:42 span -- with a jump shot and dunk and hitting 1 of 2 free throws -- to help Arkansas push its lead to 76-64 at the 3:35 mark.

"It felt good to play the way I did," Thomas said. "My family and the people around me said to stay positive, and that's what I did so I could come out with a lot of energy."

