Ex-Hog wins dramatic first title

BOGOTA, Colombia — Former Arkansas Razorback Ethan Tracy won the Club Colombia Championship on Sunday for his first Web.com Tour title, holing out from 101 yards for eagle on the 18th to get into a playoff and beating Roberto Diaz with a 20-foot birdie putt on the par 5 on the second extra hole.

“I was just grateful to be in the playoff,” Tracy said. “Somehow, I made a great shot, and I was fortunate that it went in. I capitalized on a good shot in the playoff with a great putt. Overall, the 18th was pretty good to me.”

Tracy, who played for the Razorbacks from 2009-2012, also birdied the par-4 17th in a closing 6-under 65 at Bogota Country Club. Diaz, from Mexico, birdied the 16th and 18th for a 64. They finished at 13-under 271.

The winner laid up with a 7-iron to set up the tying wedge.

“I was trying to make it,” Tracy said. “I knew 13 was the number. I was going to get it all the way back to that pin and, if it went over, so be it.”

It was the second consecutive title for a former Razorbacks golfer on the Web.Com Tour as Andrew Landry won the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic last week.

Making his fourth career start on the tour, Tracy, 27, earned $126,000 after missing the cuts in the tour’s opening two events in the Bahamas.

Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) finished tied for 12th at 8 under and won $13,720. Landry was a stroke behind, tying for 17th and $10,150. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) was 2 over for the tournament and won $1,841 for his tie for 57th place.