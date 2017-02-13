Fort Smith Trane plant to close, leaving 250 employees out of work

The Fort Smith Trane plant is closing down, leaving 250 employees out of work as the air conditioner-maker shifts work to four of its U.S. plants.

The company said Monday it’s moving its residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning manufacturing operation to four other locations in Lynn Haven, Fla., Columbia, S.C., Vidalia, Ga. and Tyler, Texas. In a statement, the company said the move was vital to optimize its manufacturing operation in a competitive environment. The Fort Smith plant located in the 4800 block of Zero Street began operation in 1964.

Transferring the manufacturing to the other plants will be phased and is expected to be complete by the beginning of company’s third quarter, which ends in October.

Fort Smith is also home of a Trane Commercial HVAC plant at 9900 Aire Circle, which will remain in operation. Trane is owned by Swords, Ireland-based Ingersoll Rand.