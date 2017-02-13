Hearing rescheduled for man accused of killing Little Rock pedestrian during police chase

The man accused of killing a pedestrian after he hit her and her daughter with a stolen vehicle in Little Rock will stand trial later this month.

Jordan Matthew Vandenberghe appeared in Pulaski County Circuit Court before Judge Leon Johnson for a scheduled omnibus hearing Monday morning. In court, a prosecutor told the judge that witnesses for the state were absent, and the hearing was rescheduled for Thursday.

Vandenberghe’s jury trial is set to begin Feb. 28.

Police say Vandenberghe, 24 at the time, fled from authorities in a stolen Nissan Maxima on Sept. 15, 2015, and sped through a residential area of Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. Shortly after the chase began, he reportedly hit the back of an SUV and lost control in the 10000 block of Chicot Road.

Witnesses told police that Vandenberghe veered onto the sidewalk and struck 39-year-old Trendia Horton, and her daughter, Nahtali Horton, while they were out jogging. The mother was pronounced dead at the scene. Nahtali Horton, 18 at the time, was severely injured, the paper reported.

Police say syringes and scales were in Vandenberghe’s vehicle and that he also had a stolen driver's license in his possession.