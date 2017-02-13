Home / Latest News /
KKK leader found fatally shot; wife in custody, jail official says
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:56 a.m.
LEADWOOD, Mo. — The wife of a Ku Klux Klan leader from Missouri who was found fatally shot over the weekend is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder.
An official at the St. Francois County Jail told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday that 44-year-old Malissa Ancona is in custody. Charges have not been filed.
Her husband, 51-year-old Frank Ancona, was found fatally shot near the Big River on Saturday. He had not been seen for several days. His vehicle was found Thursday on a forestry service road near Potosi.
Ancona called himself an imperial wizard with the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. A website for the group includes an image of Ancona in a white hood and robe standing in front of a burning cross.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: KKK leader found fatally shot; wife in custody, jail official says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.