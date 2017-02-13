Mike Anderson reviews LSU win, previews South Carolina

— Follow along as Mike Anderson reviews the LSU win and previews the South Carolina matchup.

Mike Anderson

— Seems like South Carolina is on a mission. Sindarius Thornwell is playing at a high-caliber. Thought the team became a whole when Thornwell was out. Allowed others to step up and now they're really good that he's back.

— Rebounding is a concern against South Carolina because the Gamecocks are a good offensive rebounding team.

— Need to get to the free throw line against their aggressive defense.

— "It's going to be a tremendous challenge, but it's a great opportunity (against) a team ranked in the Top 25."

— Not many people have stopped Thornwell so far. It's refreshing to see a guy who came out of high school highly rated and is playing well as a senior.

— Thornwell can put it on the floor, shoot it, rebound. They run a lot through him.

— Even with Thornwell, this team is much deeper than it was last year.

— Much better on the boards in the second half against LSU than the first half.

— South Carolina will play some zone. They'll mix it up. They'll push up on ball screens. "You've got to utilize the whole floor against that type of team. They guard you."

— On Dusty Hannahs: "He's playing well. He's very vocal on the floor." Playing with the sense of urgency everyone needs to. They still need to get off to better starts.

— On if Adrio Bailey will start again: "We'll see how practice goes. I was real proud with Adrio. He did some things that hadn't been done. He came out and took two charges in nine minutes. We hadn't had a guy all year take two charges in one game."

— Liked how Dustin Thomas responded. Almost had a double-double.

— Encouraged by how the team reacted when LSU got up 14. Trimmed the deficit before halftime. Started the second half with the group that ended the first and within minutes they had the lead.

— On the slow starts: "I don't think they pressed last game. We just didn't make shots." LSU went on a little spurt and was playing with emotion with their 1991 team, including Shaq, in the house. Thought the Hogs brought the energy.

— Forced 16 turnovers defensively even without extending as much in the second half.

— "The sense of urgency for me now is consistency and doing it for 40 minutes."

— Helps everything when you make shots, but your defense needs to be there constantly. Had some shots they just didn't make early.

— Daryl Macon playing well just adds to the team. He's capable of scoring and has so much quickness. "You put him and Dusty out there together, it just spreads the floor." That lineup spaces the floor. Defenses have to pay attention to them. Allows Moses Kingsley to have room.

— On the NIT changes: "I think the game is good as it is." It's more like the NBA game.

— On playing zone: "We don't want to be predictable. ... You've got to go with what's working."

— This game gives Arkansas a tremendous opportunity because "I still don't think we've played our best basketball yet."