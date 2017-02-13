LSU huffs, puffs chasing Hannahs

BATON ROUGE -- Arkansas guard Dusty Hannahs scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half to help the Razorbacks rally for a 78-70 victory over LSU on Saturday night.

Hannahs, a senior from Little Rock, hit 5 of 10 shots in the second half, including 4 of 8 three-pointers, after being held to 3 points on 1 of 4 shooting in the first half as the Tigers took a 40-31 lead.

"I thought we wore them down," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "They had to chase Dusty all over the place.

"They did it for about 20 minutes, but eventually he's going to get free."

The Tigers committed 10 of their 16 turnovers in the second half to help Arkansas break out offensively by scoring in transition.

LSU's fatigue showed in its 36.4 percent shooting (12 of 33) in the second half.

The Razorbacks stymied the Tigers with a matchup zone in the second half rather than man-to-man defense.

"We weren't giving up anything easy around the rim," Hannahs said. "It seemed like they were struggling to even hit easy twos by the rim.

"We were attacking every play on defense and being aggressive, deflecting balls."

Anderson said the Razorbacks' defense got better as the game went on.

"I thought our defense triggered our offense," Anderson said. "Then on offense we got the ball to the hot hand, the guys that had it going on."

Those guys were Hannahs and Daryl Macon, a junior guard from Little Rock who scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half.

Hannahs and Macon combined for 25 second-half points in 27 minutes and shot 8 of 15 from the field in that span.

"W were begging for a win," Macon said. "We needed this to get back on track."

-- Bob Holt

Sports on 02/13/2017