Major developments underway in burgeoning Springdale district

SPRINGDALE -- Major developments are on schedule for completion in a burgeoning district that has the potential for more growth.

Multiple large construction projects are underway along South 56th Street between Don Tyson Parkway and Sunset Avenue, near Arvest Ballpark, including Sam's Club and Arkansas Children's Northwest. Sam's Club is on track to open in late May, said Bill Rogers, vice president of communications and special projects for the Springdale Chamber of Commerce.

"Once that development comes online in late May, it really is the next major domino to fall in the development of west Springdale," Rogers said.

The city's Planning Commission approved development plans Tuesday for an office building on the northwest corner of South 56th Street and Don Tyson.

Sterling Park Anders, the owner and developer of the two-story, 16,000-square-foot office building, said the area between Don Tyson and Sunset has a great future.

"I love that location and can't speak highly enough on how Springdale is handling that area," Anders said. "I would expect there will be more built out there. I think that entire corridor up and down through there is fabulous. With the Children's Hospital being there, it's good as well."

Increased business development will mean more money for the city. Springdale was home to a Sam's Club from 1987 to mid-2007 before a new store opened in Fayetteville.

Losing Sam's caused a major revenue loss for the city, said Wyman Morgan, administrative and financial services director for the city.

"The 1-cent sales tax at the Sam's store was generating at least $1 million a year," he said, adding city officials are extremely happy it's returning. "We think it will draw more into the area. We've had to deal with less sales tax per capita than the other three major cities up here, and this will help us gain on that competing advantage."

Developing area

Mayor Doug Sprouse said a 2012 voter-approved $71 million bond issue paid for development of the Don Tyson Parkway interchange and improvements to South 56th Street, which transformed the street from a two-lane road next to ditches into a four-lane street with a curb, sidewalks and two roundabouts.

"It was a complete overhaul," Sprouse said.

The improvements were made with an eye to the future, he said.

"We knew that the Don Tyson Parkway and 56th Street were an infrastructure priority and would help spur development in the overlay district, which is basically the area from 412 to Don Tyson Parkway and from I-49 to the western city limits," Sprouse said.

Patsy Christie, director of the city's planning department, said the city hasn't received plans for anything else in the area, but Rogers said it is an attractive area to potential developers.

"We talk with developers on a weekly basis," Rogers said. "We're constantly fielding inquiries, reaching out to potential developers to make sure they are aware of the opportunity that's here."

The area between Don Tyson and U.S. 412 is shaping up into an enticing business district, Rogers said.

Washington County property records show roughly 833 acres of undeveloped land in the area bordered by Sunset Avenue and Don Tyson Parkway on the north and south and 1-49 and Arkansas 112 to the east and west.

"When Arvest Ballpark was built, the only access to the ballpark was a two-lane road from Highway 412 West. That was before the completion of the new I-49 interchange at Don Tyson Parkway," Rogers said. "When you combine that new access to the area with improving 56th Street to a four-lane boulevard, west Springdale now has a transportation infrastructure that can support not only the current growth, but the future growth."

The new interchange and the improvements to 56th Street were critical in attracting Sam's and the Children's Hospital, Rogers said.

Major projects

The exterior of the 139,000-square-foot Sam's Club is complete and work continues on the interior and parking lot, said Mark Byrd, club manager.

Many factors went into selecting South 56th Street as the location for the new Sam's Club, said Dianna Gee, senior manager of corporate communications for Sam's Club.

"That one (location) is high traffic and off the interstate," Gee said. "It's also based on the need of the community, where we can serve the most members."

The new Sam's will feature several innovations, including Scan & Go, a mobile app that allows customers to scan items while they shop and pay on their phone, enabling them to bypass the checkout line and show their digital receipt to an associate when exiting, Gee said.

The store has applied for a license to sell beer and wine, Gee said. The site will have a gasoline station, Byrd said.

Sam's has initial plans for eight surrounding spaces to be leased to businesses around the club, Rogers said.

"They'll get the Sam's Club built before additional developments come in," Rogers said. "The same thing happened with the Walmart Supercenter on Elm Springs Road. It opened before McDonald's was open."

The Children's Hospital is on schedule to open in early 2018, Rogers said. The hospital has generated $58.3 million in donations toward development so far, said Jennifer Cobb, director of communications and annual gift channels.

The 230,000-square-foot hospital is being built on 37 acres between Arvest Ballpark and I-49. It will have room for 24 inpatient beds, an emergency department, five operating rooms and an outpatient clinic.

Hospital officials say it will be an easier access point to the estimated 200,000 children the hospital serves in the 11-counties in the northwest corner of the state.

It's expected to cost $427.7 million in construction, technology, equipment and operating expenses over the next five years and to create 250 new jobs.

NW News on 02/13/2017