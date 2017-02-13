Monday recruiting tidbits

Arkansas is expected to host two highly recruited 2019 prospects in March.

As reported last week, sophmore offensive tackle Quinn Carroll, 6-6, 290 pounds, of Minneapolis Edina Senior, said he's planning to visit Fayetteville March 21. He has more than 15 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee, Minnesota, Michigan and UCLA.

Sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell, 6-6, 200 pounds of St. Pius X High School in Houston plans to visit the Hogs on March 31. He has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas A&M, Louisville, Georgia, Houston and Northwestern.

He's also outstanding shooter in basketball. He had 12 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals in 63-57 win over St Thomas Friday night.

Fordyce junior defensive and offensive lineman Billy Ferrell, 6-3, 315 is receiving interest from Michigan and Wisconsin. He said Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. is staying in contact.

North Carolina State is showing strong interest in Ashdown junior cornerback LaDarius Bishop, 6-0, 190, 4.56 and could be his next offer. He also has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas -San Antonio.

2020 forward Chris Moore of West Memphis had 19 points and had 11 rebounds in a win over Wynne on Friday.

Arkansas signee Khalil Garland of Little Rock Parkview had 17 points and 3 rebounds, 2018 guard C.J. White had 13 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals and 2017 forward Javon Franklin had 27 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks in Friday's game.

Arkansas 2018 forward target Rodgerick Brown of Cordova, Tennessee had 16 points. 14 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocks on Saturday. Maxpreps ranks him No. 15 nationally in double-doubles.

He's averaging 20.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 block shots.

Razorback signee Daniel Gafford of El Dorado leads the nation with 7.9 block shots a game, according to Maxpreps. He's No. 8 nationally in rebounds with 16.1 a game. He ranks No. 22 in double-doubles with 22.

He's also averaging 17.4 points, 1.5 assists and 2.8 steals.