More questions raised over county judge's hiring practices

FAYETTEVILLE -- Some Washington County justices of the peace are concerned about possible ethical or legal violations related to County Judge Joseph Wood's hiring of a former justice of the peace whose husband sits on the Quorum Court.

Concerns were raised during a Finance and Budget Committee meeting Tuesday about a possible conflict of interest because Sharon Lloyd is the county grant administrator and Roddy Lloyd is a justice of the peace who might be asked to vote on grants.

Justices of the peace also questioned if Sharon Lloyd could be hired because county policy states elected officials are barred from working for the county for the first year after leaving office. The county's Employee Handbook is approved via an ordinance through the Washington County Quorum Court.

"I just think there is a problem, whether it violates the law or not," said Justice of the Peace Sue Madison, a Democrat representing southeastern Fayetteville.

Sharon Lloyd, a Republican who represented western Springdale, was appointed to the Quorum Court in 2015, and her term ended Dec. 31. Her husband, a Republican, was elected and took her place. The former teacher was hired as grant administrator last month.

Roddy Lloyd said he sees no conflict of interest in his wife's employment. Roddy Lloyd said his wife referred questions about her employment to Wood. Wood did not respond to a message left on his cellphone Friday.

County Attorney Brian Lester said Wood hiring Lloyd does not violate state law or county policy or cause ethical problems. Neither of the Lloyds personally benefit from the grants, he said.

Approving grants generally is not controversial either, Lester said.

"I don't understand why anyone would think there is an issue about whether or not Roddy Lloyd votes to approve accepting a grant," Lester said. "Typically, the elected officials are always happy about grants."

Madison disagreed.

"To me, it's a clear violation," she said. "There's no other way to look at it."

Roddy Lloyd could end up casting a deciding vote on a controversial issue involving the budget or one of Sharon Lloyd's ordinances, Madison said. The Quorum Court decides whether to accept grants by voting on ordinances.

Lloyd also might be violating a section of the county's Employee Handbook, which says, in part, "Elected officials are barred from rehire for one year."

Lester said that does not apply because Lloyd was appointed, not elected, to the Quorum Court. The justice of the peace position also is not a countywide elected official, which is what the policy seems to be addressing, he said. The section barring elected officials from serving also is about hiring retired public officials, Lester said. Lloyd did not retire, he said.

The handbook is unclear whether the term "elected officials" means countywide or includes justices of the peace, said George Butler, former county attorney. Butler said the handbook needs clarification.

Justices of the peace are planning to review and possibly change the Employee Handbook. The handbook was last revised in 2014.

Meanwhile, the county judge and county attorney are in charge of enforcing ordinances that have been violated, said Justice of the Peace Butch Pond, a Republican representing eastern Washington County. Violations of ordinances often comes with fines, but Pond said he doubts anything will happen.

"If it is, in fact, the county judge in violation and the county attorney is working for him, are they going to sue themselves?" Pond asked. "It's just a piece of paper in that situation."

The concerns are the latest criticisms of the judge's hiring practices.

Wood did not rehire Planning Director Juliet Richey, County Attorney Steve Zega, Grants Administrator and Public Utilities Coordinator Renee Biby and Veterans Service Officer Wayne Haines in December.

He hired replacements without following the county's hiring policy, according to justices of the peace.

Lester has said the county judge doesn't have to rehire employees under county policy. Lester said the positions were "instantaneous transfers" that did not require Wood to advertise them or follow other employment policies explained in the handbook.

Justices of the peace decided after a Jan. 20 grievance hearing brought by Zega that Wood violated law in how he fired Zega and hired Lester.

