NEW: One killed in late-night Little Rock shooting

One person was killed in a shooting late Sunday night in Little Rock, authorities said.

Dispatch records show police were called at 11:08 p.m. to investigate shots fired in the 3000 block of Wolfe Street, which is in a neighborhood east of the Arkansas State Fairgrounds.

One person died at the scene, police said on Twitter. The victim's name hasn't been released. Police described him only as a black male.

Additional details about the shooting weren't clear. Authorities said more information would be released at a briefing later Monday morning.

The killing is the fifth homicide in Little Rock so far this year.