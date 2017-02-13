NEW: One killed in late-night Little Rock shooting

Home /
One killed in late-night Little Rock shooting
This article was published today at 6:53 a.m.
One person was killed in a shooting late Sunday night in Little Rock, authorities said.
Dispatch records show police were called at 11:08 p.m. to investigate shots fired in the 3000 block of Wolfe Street, which is in a neighborhood east of the Arkansas State Fairgrounds.
One person died at the scene, police said on Twitter. The victim's name hasn't been released. Police described him only as a black male.
Additional details about the shooting weren't clear. Authorities said more information would be released at a briefing later Monday morning.
The killing is the fifth homicide in Little Rock so far this year.
titleist10 says... February 13, 2017 at 7:15 a.m.
Black on black crime-Is little rock becoming another Chicago Detroit crime city?
