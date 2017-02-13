Nurkic headed to Portland for Plumlee

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets had high hopes of playing their two young centers, Nikola Jokic and Jusuf Nurkic, side by side this season.

It was an experiment that never quite panned out, making Nurkic expendable. The Nuggets dealt the bruising big man to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday for center Mason Plumlee, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced.

The Vertical first reported the deal. The Nuggets also receive a second-round pick and cash, while the Blazers get a first-rounder.

Nurkic scored a career-high 23 points at New Orleans on Oct. 26. He grabbed a career-best 18 rebounds at Toronto five days later.

Plumlee averaged 11.1 points and four assists this season for Portland. The former Duke standout was a firstround pick by Brooklyn in 2013, before being dealt to Portland two years later.