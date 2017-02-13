Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

OU guard out for season

Oklahoma point guard Jordan Woodard is out for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, effectively ending his college career. Woodard injured the knee during the second half of Saturday’s 80-64 loss at Iowa State. The school announced Woodard’s status Sunday in a news release after he underwent tests and evaluations. The 6-foot senior started every game his first three years at Oklahoma, including the Sooners’ national semifinal against Villanova last season. He was Oklahoma’s leading scorer this season with 14.6 points per game. Woodard ranks 14th in school history with 1,440 points, fourth in assists, fifth in made free throws, seventh in steals, eighth in free throw percentage and eighth in minutes played. The release said Woodard is expected to graduate in the spring.

Kentucky 2 unhurt in crash

Kentucky freshmen De’Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo were not injured as passengers in a car accident that occurred Sunday afternoon as they were returning to campus. Lexington Police spokesman Brenna Angel said a car the two were riding in rear-ended another vehicle on Nicholasville Road near Wilhite Drive. Angel said an unidentified passenger in the car that was struck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Kentucky basketball spokesman Eric Lindsey said that since Fox and Adebayo were one of the drivers, they called for another ride to campus to avoid being late for a meeting. Lindsey said police later met with the players at the team’s practice facility about the collision.

Love sidelined

Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love will miss at least one game with a left knee injury. Love experienced soreness following Saturday’s victory over Denver. He underwent an MRI on Sunday and the Cavs said he will miss Tuesday’s game at Minnesota. Love had 16 points and nine rebounds as the Cavaliers defeated the Nuggets 125-109. Love will undergo further treatment and evaluation in the next few days. Love, who recently missed games with back spasms, received his Eastern Conference All-Star jersey before Saturday’s game. It’s not yet known if his knee injury will prevent him from playing in the game in New Orleans on Sunday. He’s averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds in his third season with the NBA champions.

Swoopes leads Hall class

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Sheryl Swoopes headlines the latest Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame class. The six-person class announced Sunday also includes official Sally Bell, Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women founder Christine Grant, Middle Tennessee Coach Rick Insell, former Southern Connecticut State Coach Louise O’Neal and Olympic gold medalist Kara Wolters. They will be inducted June 10. Swoopes helped the U.S. Olympic team win gold medals in 1996, 2000 and 2004. She led Texas Tech to a 1993 national title and helped the Houston Comets win four WNBA championships.

Fab Melo dead at 26

Military police say that former Syracuse University and Boston Celtics center Fab Melo has died in his native Brazil. He was 26. A police sergeant who give his name only as Couto says an emergency call Saturday night brought police and paramedics to Melo’s house in Juiz de Fora, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais. Couto said that when police arrived, paramedics said Melo was dead, with no signs of violence. The 7-foot Melo was a star at Syracuse, though academic issues caused him to be declared ineligible for the 2012 NCAA tournament. He was a first-round pick in 2012 by the Boston Celtics, for whom he played six games, spending most of the season in the NBA Development League.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Holm loses third in row

Germaine de Randamie defeated Holly Holm by unanimous decision in a clinch-filled bout at UFC 208 to become the first featherweight champion in the woman’s division. The 32-year-old de Randamie (7-3) dropped to her knees in celebration as the Barclays Center crowd booed the end of a lackluster bout Saturday night. UFC created the new 145-pound division in part as a showcase for Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino. Justino was the lone fan standing in the front row toward the end of the five-round bout. Justino’s UFC fate is in limbo because of a doping violation that knocked her off the New York card. A fight may not be on the immediate horizon. De Randamie, a Dutch kickboxer who also fought in Strikeforce, said she needed surgery on one of her hands. Holm (10-3) has lost three consecutive bouts since she became the first fighter to defeat Ronda Rousey in December 2015.

HORSE RACING

Iliad wins San Vicente

Iliad won the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes by 3 ½ lengths Sunday at Santa Anita in California. Ridden by Flavien Prat, Iliad ran seven furlongs in 1:21.62 and paid $6, $4 and $2.20 in the Grade 2. The 3-year-old horse had been idle since winning his first career race on Dec. 18. Prat was subbing for Rafael Bejarano, who was excused from riding after an accident in Saturday’s last race. Iliad was trained by Bob Baffert in his first two starts before Doug O’Neill took over. Law Abidin Citizen returned $6 and $2.40, while Battle of Midway was another 4 ½ lengths back in third. The victory, worth $120,000, increased Iliad’s career earnings to $147,345, with two wins in three starts.

BASEBALL

Braves acquire 2B Phillips in trade with Reds

The Atlanta Braves acquired three-time All-Star Brandon Phillips on Sunday from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for two pitchers.

The Braves traded away lefthander Andrew McKirahan and minor league right-hander Carlos Portuondo.

Braves General Manager John Coppolella called Phillips a “Gold Glove-caliber defender who will also deepen our offensive lineup.”

“We are thrilled to ‘welcome home’ Brandon to Atlanta, where he will play in front of his family and friends and many of his fans,” Coppolella said.

Phillips graduated from Redan High School in Stone Mountain, Ga., in 1999, when he was drafted in the second round by the Montreal Expos. He made his debut with the Cleveland Indians in 2002.

Phillips, a 35-year-old second baseman, is signed through the 2017 season.

He had a full no-trade clause, having at least 10 years of playing experience including five with his current team. After being traded to the Braves, his contract reverts to a partial no-trade clause, which lists 12 teams to which he cannot be traded.

“It should be noted that we never included no-trade or limited-trade provisions for players such as Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz, as well as probable future Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Fred McGriff and Andruw Jones, and we have no intention to include these provisions in the future,” Coppolella said.

Phillips has a .275 batting average with 334 doubles and 197 home runs in his 15 seasons in the majors. He is only 137 hits shy of 2,000 for his career.

McKirahan, 27, was claimed off waivers by the Braves from the Miami Marlins in 2015. He had Tommy John surgery, causing him to miss last season.

Portuondo signed with the Braves as a free agent last year after eight seasons in the Cuban league with Santiago. He pitched in 17 games for Class A Carolina and AAA Gwinnett.

FOOTBALL

Ex-NFL player dies

Fire officials say former NFL linebacker end Quentin Moses and two other people died in a house fire in Georgia. Monroe Fire Department Chief Keith Glass told media that the 33-year-old Moses, 31-year-old Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Godard died after the fire started early Sunday morning. Moses was found unconscious and moved outside the house. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Moses was a defensive end for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2003-2005. He played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2007-2010 as a linebacker.

