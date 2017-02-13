Arkansas woman accused of stealing car from Little Rock dealership

An Arkansas woman was arrested Thursday after she was allowed to drive a car off a dealership lot under the assumption she'd finalize the paperwork later but then never returned, authorities said.

Police say 41-year-old Chastity Scroggins of Redfield attempted to buy a 2016 Hyundai Sonata from the Crain Hyundai dealership in Little Rock, according to a report.

Scroggins was allowed to leave the dealership with the vehicle under the condition she returned the next day to finalize her financial paperwork, police said. She never returned, and the vehicle was never paid for, police said.

A warrant was issued, and Scroggins was arrested around 3 p.m. Thursday, the report said.

Scroggins faces a charge of theft of property, and her bond was set at $1,500. She pleaded innocent to the charge in court Friday, and she is not listed as a current inmate in Pulaski County jail, online records show.

A court date is scheduled for April 10.