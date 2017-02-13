70-year-old Arkansas woman killed in hit-and-run after leaving church, police say

A 70-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on U.S. 64 in Crawford County on Sunday night, police said.

Sandra Wagner of Alma died after being hit at 6:50 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Officer Jeremy Caldwell of the Alma Police Department said Wagner was leaving a church service when she was struck. Police aren’t sure if she was walking in the road or alongside it.

Caldwell said the vehicle, which was traveling east on the highway, was probably white, as officers found white paint chips at the scene.

Alma police are working with state police accident reconstruction specialists and looking at possible video evidence to find the vehicle, Caldwell said.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were reported to be clear and dry.

Wagner’s death is the 44th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.