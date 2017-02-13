Police: Man threatens to shoot up North Little Rock restaurant

A 20-year-old man is accused of threatening to shoot up a restaurant in North Little Rock Saturday, according to an arrest report.

Police were called Saturday to the Sharks Fish and Chicken, 2000 Pike Ave., the report said. A caller said a man, who had a pistol in his waistband, entered the restaurant and threatened to shoot the place up, according to the report.

The caller said the man had tried to buy marijuana, but instead got robbed, according to the report.

Police arrested Robert McKenzie of White Hall around 8:35 p.m. after they found him in a lot near the restaurant with a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband, according to the report.

McKenzie was charged with terroristic threatening and carrying a weapon, according to the report.

He was listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.